Your daily horoscope for March 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

We hit a crisis point in our lives when the Quarter Moon enters the sign of Gemini. We can feel as though our friends or even are ourselves spend more time on the fence in decision-making than we'd like to be.

The Quarter Moon is signaling done by the universe that we are nearing the middle of a lunar cycle. Historically, people conducted their lives according to the seasons due to a lack of technology and other innovations.

So, nature is still voicing to us hints at what naturally should happen during this time of year.

We should prepare to relocate, to move from where we have flown for safety during the winter, and head back to the past where we once enjoyed our spring and summer season.

The Springtime is just around the corner, and we are closer to Aries season than we realize.

The Quarter Moon in Gemini is a reminder that we can make choices, change, and just as easily as we move from the past to the future, we can decide to go back a bit to regroup or retrace our steps to see if there are things that need revising or if we like to continue as they are.

Daily horoscope for Thursday, March 10, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Quarter Moon takes place in your communication sector, and this brings a desire for closure that comes by way of a conversation.

Today, complete important projects that involve writing. You may have a deadline you need to meet for papers, emails. contractual obligations or even research.

Try to secure your quiet time so that you can focus and not become distracted by the bustle of the world around you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon arrives in your money sector, and when in Gemini, your curiosity of financial matters related to investments, crypto, and other forms of money.

This lunar phase can prompt an important decision or give you a strong sense of urgency when it comes to making financial changes to secure your investments or to avoid any losses from erratic changes in the economy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Quarter Moon phase takes place in your sign, and this indicates a need to learn an important lesson that is both personal in nature but also has the potential to change how you interact with others.

This lunar phase is about persona development and growth. So, if you feel stuck or stagnant in any area of your life, now is a great time to focus on what you can do to work on this area of yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your hidden enemies sector, and Cancer, you know who needs to be less involved in your life.

You may have let someone so close because you ignored red flags or thought things would be different this time around.

But, you are learning that unless you have truly gotten to know someone, choices you made out of ignorance don't need to become permanent.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini happening in your friendship circle and lucky you, Leo, you could receive a gift from a good friend.

You are in a wonderful position to gain something of value from a person who wants to help you and come to your aid.

An individual who senses your situation will step in to 'save the day' and what a relief that will be for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini takes place in your career sector, and now is not the time to start doing less. In fact, you'll want to ramp your efforts up and work a bit harder than usual.

What you choose to do now can be the defining moment of your reputation at work. You don't always know who is watching your activities and choices, but a high level of integrity and strong work ethic will work out well for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini in your adventure sector brings amazing opportunities your way.

You could be invited to take a trip out of town or meet someone from another country who opens your eyes to new ways of doing things.

If you are often reluctant about taking risks when it comes to travel, reconsider. A trip during this time can lead you down a new path that is healing and inspiring for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini happens in your sector of secrets it's good to remember that we all have them. Even though you're so keenly aware of the dark side each of us hides, you can also be slightly judgmental without realizing it.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Scorpio, this day is about acceptance and forgiveness. You have to let go of what happened when you were not there, and also let go of any fears associated with the unknown details that truly aren't needed to be heard at this time, or perhaps, ever.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini takes place in your sector of commitments, and today, you are at odds with a partner or mate.

The dynamic can feel slightly more frustrating than usual, but growth rarely happens when there isn't any tension. Consider the learning opportunity here, and embrace that it's happening with someone you love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini takes place in your sector of daily duties and routines. A strong need to make important changes to your day-to-day schedule can come up.

Of course, rarely does a sudden change present itself conveniently; however, you will find these slight adjustments advantageous once you've had a chance to adjust to it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini takes place in your sector of creativity and pleasure. What are you most curious about, Aquarius.

If there's an activity or something you'd like to go discover, entertain the opportunity and decide that you'll make it a point to have the experience this year.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Quarter Moon in Gemini happens in your sector of family.

A visit from a distant relative can be a sudden surprise to you. Keep your place a bit tidy if you know parents or grandparents like to stop in unannounced and see you just because they are in the area.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.