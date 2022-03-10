Your daily horoscope for March 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of thought-provoking, curious and chatty Gemini to enter the comfort of home in Cancer.

The Moon rules the zodiac sign of Cancer, but while here, for the next few days both our lunar and solar lights are in water signs.

We are cardinal and mutable at the same time. This can imply a desire to make new decisions (fresh after the Quarter Moon that took place yesterday).

What rules us is our intuition, and while it may not be clear to us right now, we are proceeding forward as we ought to be following our emotions to see where they lead.

Daily horoscope for Friday, March 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters the zodiac sign Cancer bringing attention to your home and family sector. This can be a sweet and gentle time where you enjoy hanging out in your own environment.

The perfect time to pull out your most comfy clothing and schedule a quiet night in. If you like board games or sentimental movies, prepare a home-cooked comfort meal and watch one with your friend or children.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, once the Moon enters the Cancer zodiac sign today, you will find yourself easily drawn to quiet conversations that tap into your softer side.

This is a beautiful time to pick out a sentimental card for an upcoming anniversary or to write poetry as a future gift to give to someone you love.

Play romantic music or some classical while you work. Encourage the simplicity of life.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters your money sector, so make changes to your home. With springtime coming, pick new colors for a bit of update to the home decor when out shopping.

Also, keep an eye out for a signature piece of furniture you want to have in your favorite room. It’s a great time to go shopping and consult with an interior designer.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is the perfect time to focus on things you have wanted to accomplish just for yourself.

Try starting a new fitness routine by signing up for a class, aim for items that are self-improvement oriented. Perhaps, finishing a short project that gives you a significant benefit can be a nice thing to spend time on for the weekend.



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when the Moon enters your karma sector, you become aware of the obstacles in your life that relate to friendships or situations that aren’t working out for you. Still, you have tolerated them far too long.

The next few days help resolve conflicts and give you permission to tie up loose ends and close doors so you can have a more vital week starting Monday.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, when the Moon enters your house of career and social status, you feel more attached and sentimental about the end result of projects and activities you participate in at work.

You are efficiently invested emotionally right now and may have some intuitive moments. You'll see where problems can be resolved and how to help others when needed.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your intuition meets your drive and determination to get things done. You may act more impulsively when you sense an opportunity is close by and timely.

The next few days are perfect for listening to your instincts and trusting your gut will give you more insight and clarity as you believe in yourself.



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, when someone is in need, you may be the first one who offers to pitch in and save the day.

Your sensitive side and ability to see beyond a person's story will allow you to be the voice of reason and the hands that help at this time.



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon opposite of your zodiac sign, opens up the door to relationships and commitments.

You may meet someone new that you feel connected to, or there can also be a longing for freedom that you’ve not been allowed to have lately. In addition, work restraints or difficulties in an existing relationship will feel more intense.

So, it’s a good time for you to think about something that will recenter you and give you peace of mind.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tend to your most essential projects in the home that give you the most significant gains to have more time for yourself.

With the Moon in Cancer, your routines sector, this is a good time to stick to things that you enjoy and help you remain connected to what matters most in your life.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Cancer Moon is a wonderfully romantic time for you, and you are dynamic and playful.

You may even be more flirty and openly receptive to advances from potential partners if you're single or feel interested in going out on a romantic date with your significant other.

This is a beautiful time to go out and accept a social invitation if you receive one.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

