Your daily horoscope for March 13, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Moon leaves its home sign, Cancer to enter Leo, the sign that rules the Sun.

A Leo Moon brings attention to pleasure, having fun, and enjoying life. There is the light side of this expression which is innocent playfulness with others.

But we should also take into consideration the shadow side of pleasing ourselves with what we enjoy doing. We need to do things in a balanced way.

Daily horoscope for Sunday, March 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to have fun and to do things that you have always wanted to do. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of passion and play.

Make time to socialize and to play. Go out with friends and don't worry about tomorrow. The next few days are a wonderful time to explore pop culture, to catch up on movies, and to have a lot of fun.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tell the people you love that you care for them. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home and the family.

The next few days are wonderful for getting in touch with the most important people in your life. You have so much love to give, Taurus. So, why hold back?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are brave and bold when it comes to sharing your thoughts and ideas with others, so the next few days can lead you to a want for writing.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication. Pen something. Craft your pitch letter or start a new blog.

You might get an itch to write a love letter or come up with a funny parody based on your favorite song.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's time to go shopping and to buy yourself something nice and maybe a little flashy. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money.

If you can afford an expensive luxury item, indulge yourself. You will love to have something beautiful in your closet that you can wear for special occasions.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's time to work on yourself and to do something you've always wanted to do. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of identity and personal development.

Take a course. Look for internships if you're trying to get your foot in the door in a new field. Aim to improve any area of your life that will bring you personal benefits.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

it's OK to keep your guards up sometimes. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies.

So, even though you may not like being a bit standoffish, guarding your heart may be necessary over the next few days.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to hang out with your best friends. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friendships.

Make a dinner date with the people who make you laugh and find fun in the little things.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You get a boost in your social status and perhaps you receive some form of recognition.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status. Something great is coming your way. So, prepare yourself for good news.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Read and enjoy some good books. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of learning.

Study something you want to learn more about. Enjoy politics? Study the latest so you're caught up on the news.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you search for you may find. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources.

This is a time to ask boldly for want or need. Don't be afraid to ask for more than you expect.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Do you want to be in a relationship? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitments.

If you are feeling ready to give yourself to another person in a way you've held off for a long time, now may be a time that you'll change your mind and feel ready.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's a busy day and you'll get a lot done. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of daily duties.

Schedule all your tasks early so you can have some of the days left for enjoyable activities that don't involve work or chores.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

