Your daily horoscope for March 14, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

There are obstacles in our way, and many of them may be from past choices that wounded our egos or they simply can be caused by other people. — misapplied intentions or needs that cost money, time, and energy — we don't have.

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Leo, and we have a deep desire to play and have fun.

The return to childhood calls out like a roaring lion, but the squares this Moon has with motivational Mars and beautifying Venus say, nope. Not today.

We need to continue to take the message implied by the Sun who remains in Pisces for one more week... be flexible... mutable.

This too shall pass, and when Aries season starts on March 19, you'll be amazed at how quickly life takes a detour in a new direction.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and it's the perfect time for playing and following your dreams, but don't expect your friends to understand your desire to do things a certain way due to Mars opposite the Moon.

Their support can feel like a need, but sometimes Aries, you have to do things your way and let them see the results.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Leo, your sector of home and the family brings a desire for what's familiar and known, but work can provide you with challenges that keep you out a bit later than usual.

If you have to pull long hours at the joy today, plan something simple and relaxing for when you finally arrive home.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in your communication sector can have you wanting to speak up about an injustice you perceive others aren't talking about.

Mars and Venus speaking to the Moon may be the push you need to step aside from your feelings and to give your cause up to a higher power until you feel less emotional or attached to the outcome.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your sector of money can move you toward shopping.

This is a great time to restock on art supplies or if you've been thinking about painting or doing something creative, this can be a good time to browse what sales are available in order to take advantage of them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon continues to spend some time in your zodiac sign, so it's a day meant for personal development and doing something just for yourself.

The Moon will be positioned opposite of driven Mars in your sector of relationships.

There can be a little bit of tension that could motivate you to work harder and to get things accomplished soon so you can spend time with your partner before the day ends.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Try not to act arrogant or to feel overly justified in a poorly made decision, even if you did something out of passion that was misguided.

The Moon spends the day in your sector of hidden enemies, so how you manage yourself, your time, and your resources matters. You won't want to allow yourself to be vulnerable due to letting your guards down.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Leo transits your friendship sector, and you easily become the center of attention and even the life of the party.

It's a good time to socialize and get to know others. You meet new people and make positive social interactions that are helpful to you this year.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in your career and social status sector makes it easier for you to influence others in a positive way, perhaps in a manner that commands attention from supervisors at work or your peers.

If you've been job hunting or thinking about changing careers, now is a great time to revise your resume or to apply for a position that's in your company that you want to compete for.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you make money with a hobby or art, today can prove to be profitable or lay the groundwork for a passion project you can sell.

Your faith returns when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and what you feel strongly convicted about may become the motivation behind a passion project of yours.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in your sector of shared resources and secrets can have you pondering about matters related to life and death. You may be determined to set something in order that involves inheritance matters.

Although death is not a subject most people are comfortable discussing, you may find it useful to have certain things in order so that it makes an emergency or unexpected situation easier on your loved ones.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in your sector of love and partnership indicates that an opportunity to meet someone you like is open and available to you.

You may find it easier to express your wants and feelings about romantic love, even if you have recently sworn off relationships for a little while.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in your sector of routines can have you doing things in a way that gets your attention.

This is a great time to start planning a TikTok account or to record videos to share on social media. Who knows? Maybe you could have something go viral.

