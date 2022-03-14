Your daily horoscope for March 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, we have our work cut out for us. The Moon leaves the passionate land of Leo and enters tidy Virgo whose focus is on the details including those related to health, small pets, and our daily routines.

The Moon will be opposite of Saturn, the taskmaster, who is in the sign that represents friends and our social networks.

Moon square Saturn may imply treading carefully when it comes to including others in our lives today.

Be mindful of energy and time losses related to too much time on social media or on the phone.

So, stick to your to-do list and even though it's good to meet up with people you love, don't let it distract you or become the reason you procrastinate.

Here's your daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Leo Moon is opposite of Saturn, affecting your friendships and how you want to live your life free from responsibilities.

This day can feel like you're always receiving no as a response to your invitations and requests. You may not like being told you need to wait, but for today, it could be perfect when you have other things you'd like to work on this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Give credit where credit is due, and if you are the one who has done most of the heavy lifting lately, acknowledge yourself for putting in the hours and doing the work.

The Leo Moon is opposite of Saturn, and this opens an opportunity to structure your life in a new way. If you have an innovative idea or have insight into how something can be improved, mention it. Someone may be so thankful when you do.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Do you have lots to do? Today's a great day for journaling or writing down ideas that you'd like to tackle this week.

The Leo Moon is the opposite of Saturn, activating your sectors of communication and education. Put to use some of your favorite life hacks or tips you've learned from TikTok or Youtube.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a good day to manage finances and make changes to how you spend or what you feel is needed to save for your future. The Leo Moon is opposite of Saturn, and they bring together your sectors of money and shared resources.

Perhaps it's time to team up with a best friend and move into a place where you share. Reducing your overhead costs can be a smart way to go, and if you have been discussing it with someone, pursue the conversation further to get all your options out in the open.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Do you know how things are going in your love life? Perhaps it's time to ask your mate. Relationships can prove to be challenging, and you may find it difficult to be on the same page as your partner.

You might need to plan an intimate dinner date to discuss where you both are and how might there be improvements in how you interact with one another.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Do you have any loose ends that you need to tend to at this time? There can be some areas of your life that need to be taken into consideration and handled.

While you might have extended certain deadlines due to your chaotic schedule or personal life changes, now is the right time to finish what you've started.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A friendship could change into a professional relationship or even one that has undertones of romance.

With Moon opposite Saturn, you may find it hard to resist feeling emotional about a person at work or someone whom you already have a working relationship with, but they aren't aware of your secret crush.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You do well with authority figures at the office today.

You are able to make solid impressions, and if you're trying to make a deal by building confidence, things are going to flow nicely in your direction in the next few days.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a wonderful day for writing poetry, telling stories, and talking about the future. The Moon in your sector of belief speaks to Saturn in your sign of communication.

The undertones to the conversation can be serious, but it can render you a sense of security that is needed.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's never too soon to get certain things in order.

From organizing your passwords so that important people have access when needed, to placing important documents in one place, it's much more fortunate to be prepared for the unexpected.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a great day to restructure your priorities.

You are going through a shift in your relationship or status lately, so to rise to the occasion you will want to be sure that the people you have in your life are going to be ones you can work with.

If you are picking up tension, perhaps it's time to talk about it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's never too late to do the work that you know needs to be done. You may feel ready to share more openly about the past in order to learn from it.

But, remember not to jump ahead too soon as you may regret not having known a person better later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

