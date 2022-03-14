As the Moon moves into Virgo in preparation for the Full Moon in just a few days, it becomes apparent that it is time to release the weight of what has not gone according to plan.

It can register as a failure when things happen differently than you imagine they will.

Like things have gone wrong when it is only that they just did not go according to plan.

This is where having that belief and faith in a bigger one can help bring acceptance and peace with the unexpected twists that life may take.

Today is a noticeably quiet day astrologically event, though we still see Mars and Venus dancing through Aquarius together.

It can feel unnerving when you experience these quiet days, especially after all that you have been through recently. Still, they occur so that you can process and feel all that has happened.

If life continues to move fast from one thing to the next, there is no space to move through the lessons and then change direction.

Today is a pause, one that is coming right before the Full Moon in Virgo in just a few days.

While Virgo is known for its planning and detail-oriented thinking, it is also a sign of healing and new beginnings.

Saturn snuggles up with the Moon in the early morning hours, prompting you to face your feelings, one way or another, but doing that is the only way that you are going, to be honest about what you are going through.

It is easy to stay busy and not think but to feel, to really open yourself up and feel everything is the only way to truly create the life that you are dreaming of.

Because the only guarantee is that life will not go according to plan, but that is only because you are meant for so much more.

Here are the horoscopes for the 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 15, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As you have continued to move through your season, it is clear that this year really is supposed to be different. But part of the magic of realizing that is also understanding that you will not necessarily know what that means until you live it.

Today the Virgo Moon lights up the relationships in your life, especially those that have felt like they have been strained or on the rocks since Venus in Capricorn shook things up with her shenanigans. Virgo brings healing energy to your relationships, but it also brings the desire to start making plans for the next level or step.

Regardless of whether you are single or attached, this Moon will have you thinking long-term and infuse you with that growth mindset.

This is even something that is a big part of your new chapter this year because speaking of your needs and desires for the future has not always been something that you have been comfortable doing.

The more confident you have gotten in yourself, the more self-worth has increased, which means that you are now better prepared to speak your truth and let the chips fall. Sometimes the lesson is it is better to eat alone than at a table where you feel alone. Still, at others, it realizes you will continue to be alone unless you speak up.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There is so much that is just beginning for you right now, especially as it is getting closer to your Birthday Season and that time of the year when you are more willing to take a hard look at your life and make the necessary changes to incorporate more happiness.

For you, there is a theme of whether your external environment is still in alignment with who you are after all the growth that you have gone through.

Whether this is a specific place you are living, a career, or even a romantic relationship when you heal, that often means other areas of your life must transition out or to something else.

But leaving behind pieces of yourself or even starting over can be scary, even with all the self-work you have been doing. Today’s energy will show you, though, that as much as you may not want to yet leave behind certain parts of your life, it does not mean that you can stay any longer. And that is okay.

Accept where you are today, even if that means there is no big plan. Accept your truth as it comes and the feelings that you are having. There is a difference between being impulsive and simply accepting your reality. Today is the shift you have been waiting for.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It is time to shed that belief that somehow you deserve to be unhappy finally. Your logical mind may say otherwise but look at your life and what you accept daily. If most of it is not filling you up with joy, love, acceptance, and excitement, then that reflects on you and what you have chosen to accept for yourself. But the time for that is long over.

You are not who is still learning their worth or believes that the only container love comes in makes you suffer for it. A part of you really stepping into your power, though, is no longer participating in your old self-made choices.

It is one thing to logically know we have healed, but it is another to see it show up in the choices you make for your life. At this point, you should continue to rise higher than you ever have before. Either people will grow to meet you there, or they are not, but if they do not, that means you would have had to lower yourself and your worth to meet them.

That is not the way to live, heal, or be happy. It is a blessing when certain people leave your life even if it feels like otherwise because often, you never know if someone was a help or a hindrance until you have finally made space to see and feel the truth.

