3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Horoscope On March 14, 2022

Today’s astrology brings an escapist attitude. You may just want to go towards the most straightforward fix, which isn’t always the best one.

There is an excellent possibility for some self-awareness today, which will put you firmly over the threshold of ever having to learn specific lessons again. Still, first, you need to find the endurance to keep to the path you have decided will help you achieve your dreams.

The Moon is in Leo all day, which makes you feel confident but slightly impatient towards getting what you want.

This does not help the connections that the Moon makes today, as today is meant to test you to see just how deserving you are of having your dreams come true.

The universe is not cruel, and it is not that karma is at play. Still, to enter new phases in your life, you need to make sure that you have learned what you were meant to; otherwise, you will not be truly ready for it.

Even if we want something, if we are not truly ready for it, we end up often self-sabotaging and ruining it.

But not this time.

This time you are meant to show just how far you have come and that you will not be swayed by what is easy or the false promises of comfort or anything that would have you lower your standards for what you know you deserve.

Mars will cozy up to the Leo Moon in the early morning hours, giving you the tools and the determination to not be swayed by any tests that the universe may throw your way.

You just must remember why you started but most of all, why you are continuing and that one day of tests should never be enough to make you abandon what it is you truly need.

The three zodiac signs who have so much to look forward to in their horoscopes on Monday, March 14, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With how much work you have been doing lately, you have been encouraged to learn that you no longer are who you were. You are no longer in the relationships that you were in.

This is important because sometimes when situations arise, they can trigger us into thinking that you have backtracked or that your life is not as much a testament to your growth as you thought it was.

But a big part of this recognizes that not every day is perfect, no job will come without stress, and that your romantic partner will not do everything right each day. None of that means though it is like before, it only means that this is life. So today, see how much has changed and allow clarity.

Venus and Mars now cozying up in your zodiac sign, along with the Leo Moon lighting up your personal relationships. It is time to free yourself, not just from the memories that may hold you back, but most importantly, from your own self-doubt.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today's energy will register as one of two ways for you. Either you will grow quiet and retreat into observation mode, or you will be energized as if you are high on confidence as you move through your day.

Both are appropriate reactions to the astrology of today, and it just depends on what you have recently been through and where you are headed on your journey next.

Today is the last day that the Sun and Neptune connect in your sign amping up your already high intuition and sensitivity.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

It may also be a day where you can sense things that you cannot logically explain. Your intuition is coming in whether you are quiet or feeling on top of the world. So today, of all days, it is crucial to embrace and acknowledge it for yourself.

The lesson is about embracing the truth of who you are and not how you envision them. Embrace who you are, intuition and all, because there is something special about you, there always has been. It is time to start seeing that for yourself so no one else can ever talk you out of the magic you already know exists within.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you continually talk yourself out of living big, the only thing you are left with is living small. Today this energy washes over you, giving you a blunt reminder that you do get to create your reality. Still, if you are only ever afraid of your greatness, then you will never actually be able to step into it.

There may be tests present today. But the thing with tests is that they do not come labeled as that. They come looking like fun, like distractions, like something easy but instead end up costing you your growth and integrity.

Do not let yourself give up the work you have accomplished all because today, you are doubting if it will ever happen or worthy of it. The thing is that today really offers a turning point in your journey, and if you can make it through this, then you really are ready for that next level of your life.

You just must remember that there will always be paths that look easier, but that does not mean they are necessarily meant for you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.