Your daily horoscope for March 9, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, which is ruled by the planet Mercury.

The Moon will square Jupiter, which tells us to take caution on how we expand our lives; we need more than just curiosity or desire to lead the way.

The Sun will continue to be in the zodiac sign of Pisces where we also have Neptune and Jupiter, but today's a bit special due to Mercury leaving Aquarius to entering Pisces where it will be until April 8, 2022.

Mercury in Pisces brings dreaminess to our lives, but we are also at risk for delusions, being preyed upon by liars, and being at risk of believing false promises.

So, take care. Be a bit more attentive to details than you ordinarily do. And, when it feels too good to be true, check in with others to see what they think.

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 9, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Listen to your inner voice, Aries. Mercury is now entering the zodiac sign of Pisces, and this can be when you sense what obstacles you face and the individuals who are trying to keep you from reaching your goals.

Pisces rules your hidden enemies sector, and just at the start of this transit, certain situations may remain unclear.

But pay attention to new themes being introduced as these will continue to deepen for the purpose of your awakening to choices you need to make.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some people walk into your life at just the right time. Mercury entering your friendship sector can open doors to new social circles that are both timely and perfect for this period of your life.

You get a chance to experience the meaning of kismet and how life's journey can curve and seem to be headed in the wrong direction, but later demonstrates you were supposed to be where you are now all along.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's your spiritual calling? Life is here to tap you on the shoulder and say that it's time to stop ignoring your life purpose. Of course, money is important, and you cannot live your life chasing dreams that don't pay the bills.

But, this is much different, Gemini. Mercury entering your sector of career and social status elevates your awareness of what you're here to do.

While you don't have to quit your job to pursue a life goal, you can find a way to incorporate it into your life so that you express this part of your soul's yearning.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Do you want to travel? Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of education, but this can also imply a long-distance trip.

Is it time to take a trip or go on an excursion abroad and explore a city or country you've always wanted to visit? Even if you don't feel like you can afford to go out of town right now, plan for the future.

Envision going to a place you want to learn more about and immerse yourself into the culture before you get there by watching videos and learning the basics of the language and culture.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Avoid confusion about life and death matters by writing a will.

You may not like to talk about death or entertain the subject of someone's passing, but it's so important to have a last will in place before it's needed. And, when Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, it's easier to explore what a person's wishes would be.

You can speak about spiritual matters with less attachment to them during this time, and Pisces's energy can help ease the tension that surrounds a darker subject that's hard to talk about.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Married or thinking about getting engaged? It's time to consider the value of a prenuptial or a post-nuptial agreement.

While you may find this a very unromantic topic, the truth is that you never know what the future will bring.

With Mercury entering your sector of commitments, it's good to get the facts and details in place as you could be too starry-eyed to see the potential red flags that could exist in your relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When Mercury enters Pisces, your sector of health, you may easily feel anxious about the future, even if you feel things are going well for you right. now.

It's a good time to begin incorporating a system that helps you to stay organized, paying meticulous attention to details. Write down your schedule and priorities for each day to help you remain on top of your tasks.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Do you have a vision board? With Mercury entering your fifth solar house of creativity, it's the perfect time to make something beautiful that allows you to see what your life could be.

You can adorn a giant piece of poster board with a collage of all your dreams and hopes. Place it where you will see it each day and begin to see the life you want to live.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Are you signing a new contract for a home or committing yourself to an apartment or piece of property?

When Mercury enters your home and family sector, it's a great time to get the feedback of others on the decision you need to make. A fresh pair of eyes on a business deal you are making can be helpful.

You may miss seeing something that a relative will notice due to their own prior experiences. So, don't be afraid to ask for their input especially if you think it will be of value to you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Are you hearing the truth or a. lie? You have the ability to read between the lines, and when Mercury is in your communication sector, a part of you may also sense when a person is lacking transparency or even lying to you.

Whether or not you ought to confront them is another story, but knowing that things aren't right is a good place to start.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Having the right tools to manage your finances is so useful. You may not use apps or even a spreadsheet to keep things in order, but Mercury in your money sector for the next month encourages you to get organized.

A system can help you to avoid costly mistakes, and you will also see any potential leaks in your budget that lead to debt or cause you to fall short at the end of each month.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What do you think about the most? Mercury entering your personal development sector is a great time to start building a certain level of expertise on a subject you already enjoy.

Are there books you enjoy reading on the subject? Maybe a lecture series will open this year and you can listen to guest speakers expand on the subject?

Look into what's available in the realm of your interests to see what captures your attention.

