Your daily horoscope for March 7, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Sun spends the day in Pisces.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus where it is exalted, gentle, kind, and easily expressive in tangible ways such as cooking, self-care, and beauty routines.

Daily horoscope for Monday, March 7, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The day is wide open to get what you want and to enjoy the finer things.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money, where it is also exalted.

This is a wonderful time for indulging in little things such as fine food, a leisurely walk at a park or the beach. If you love to cook, make a comfort meal. Take things a little slower today, and don't be afraid to kick off your shoes and enjoy a little laziness for a while.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What do you hope to do or be, Taurus? The Moon spends the day your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal development.

And, this is a wonderful time to figure things out for yourself. Get a notebook and write down a few simple goals that you truly feel you'd love to achieve before the end of this year, or want to start during your birthday month?

It's never too soon to think about the future, especially if you hope to accomplish new things in your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's not easy to go no contact or to decide that you will discontinue making space for certain individuals in your life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies, and even though you may not be a fan of ghosting a person, there is also a time and place for everything.

If a relationship is causing you more stress or harm than good, a little distance may be invaluable to you to help you gain perspective.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have a knack for meeting people, and even if you tend to be on the shyer side, there's something naturally charismatic, even animated about you today.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of friendships, and this is a wonderful time to be social or to do things with other people.

If you have the chance, play a quick board game or invite a few people to your home for a simple dinner and a movie.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have a natural knack for pulling teammates together at the workplace, and others enjoy working with you today.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of career and social status, and there's amazing cooperative energy to tap into.

If you have important projects or meetings, volunteer or offer your talents. You are in a prime position to impress and make a difference.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

School loans and topics related to funding college can be a matter of concern for you today.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of education, and this is a good time to make phone calls to explore your payment options.

If you or a family member are planning to attend a new academic institution this year, research and inquire about grants or other ways to make attending more affordable for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you want and need is financial security, and this week you can make acquiring certain things that make you feel like you have your life in order a priority.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of shared resources, and it's important to lay the foundation for your future.

From writing a will to establishing your financial plans, this is a good time to plan things out for retirement and inheritance for your family.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Family, marriage, and all the great things that being coupled can bring are so valuable to you that you want to invest your time and energy into a person you love and trust.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitments, and this is when you may be seeing your love life in a way that you typically don't.

From reviewing some past mistakes to sensing what you need to be a better lover, consider your role in partnership today.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Be kind and gentle with yourself, Sagittarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties and health.

And, it's so important to slow down and enjoy life for a while. You have been focused on work and tending to important tasks, but it's OK to slow down and relax for a while.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Hard work deserves a reward, Capricorn. So, do something that helps you to destress such as playing a game or doing some art and listening to music at the end of the day.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of creativity, and even though you may not consider yourself to be an artistic type, you can still make time for activities that reconnect you to your inner child.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's good to be around familiar surroundings and to feel secure and safe.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of home, and this is a great time to be around family members who remind you of your childhood or to call up grandparents, cousins, or old childhood friends to catch up and touch base with one another.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your feelings easily are expressed today, and when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication, you are open, contemplative, and caring.

If you love to write or enjoy reading poetry, today's perfect for crafting fiction, emails, or doing something creative using words.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

