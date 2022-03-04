3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 5, 2022

We start this day off with a few rough players, and by that we mean Moon sextile Saturn — a notorious hard case of transit and Moon square Pluto, which almost guarantees that everything we do today will be challenged and put down.

Saturn energy never works well with Pluto energy, and the clash is going to show up in our lives as a hard day filled with unnecessary arguments and fighting mad egos on their way to becoming bruised.

For many zodiac signs, Saturday we wanted to take off, to be at ease, and to probably catch up on some well-deserved rest.

Being that yesterday was the beginning of the weekend, we may have indulged a bit too much last night, and that might be just fine if we really had today off to just rest it out. But no.

That's not what the planets have in mind for us on this day. In fact, we had better hope that we didn't over-indulge last night because today is the day we call 'no rest for the weary' and that is definitely because Moon sextile Saturn would not want us getting away with feeling good.

So, we can take heart in the fact that this day is not going to bring tragic news or upheaval of devastating measure, but that it will take away our plans for rest, relaxation, and easy-going conversations.

Today is reserved for undue pressure, feeling put upon, and all sorts of unwanted interference.

And, on March 5, 2022, these things all add up to a rough day for these 3 zodiac signs.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today was the day you set aside to make good on a certain idea you had. It was creative and it was going to take a lot of energy, but you've been waiting for this day to arrive, and now that it's here, you feel less than enthused.

You don't want to accept that you are feeling lazy, or that you are headed into the heart and soul of procrastination, but the truth is — all that planning and desiring has turned into an all-talk and no-action situation.

Moon sextile Saturn brings you the idea that you are incapable of seeing this creative act to the end, and with that kind of self-doubt setting up the day, you simply slink back into the pits of despair, throwing your hands up in resignation.

Do yourself a favor: don't buy into this. Start again tomorrow. Your idea is great, follow through on it. It's OK to hold off one more day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will start this day off feeling very generous and easy to get along with. You crave company and so you shall have it, although your feelings about being with people on this day will change rapidly, as you realize that nobody is on the same mental page is you are, today.

For some reason, this really irritates you, and while you generally can accept that many people can't keep up with you, Moon sextile Saturn exacerbates all efforts to have friendly conversations with anyone today.

What really bites is that you want peace, in fact, you actively pursue calm and kindness, but nobody in your world seems to want anything other than aggression and confusion.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

At some point today, you will throw your hands up and give up. Let them do what they want, as you don't seem to get a say in the matter. Hrmph!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Welcome to a fairly rough day for you, which you will take personally. You don't always attribute your foul days to karma, but this day is going to come after you've done something that only you know was bad, and you're going to assume that this day is some kind of cosmic punishment for your previous actions. It's not.

You're not being punished, you're just at the mercy of Moon sextile Saturn, which makes you feel like you're responsible for the destruction of the world, as well as the little things that go wrong in your household.

What's really needed here is for you to talk about your feelings. You are holding on to guilt, and you are creating a situation where your guilt manifests as bad luck. Stay on top of this, Aquarius; you didn't cause the fire — it was always burning. You're not responsible.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.