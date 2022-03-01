3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Horoscope On March 2, 2022

With all that's going on in the world today, it's hard to stay positive and hopeful. Even if some grand-scale world disaster doesn't affect us personally, we can't help but feel threatened and depressed by bad news. And bad news seems to be the top player these days. We don't have many cosmic transits helping our mental state out, and because of that, we may find that days like today are particularly hard to deal with.

Today we have a New Moon in Pisces, which will make us feel very nervous about the state of the world. With Mercury conjunction Saturn to support that, we will also be receiving information that feels both threatening and uncalled for. Are we in touch with the truth, or are we being lied to? Paranoia rides high on a day like this.

With Sun sextile Uranus, we'll want to break out and do something about all this nervous energy, but because Mercury conjunction Saturn is present, our efforts will be blocked. We're looking at conflicting transits — Uranus and Saturn can never be friends, as together they both represent polarity and dissension.

There are a few people who believe that March is a bad luck month, whatever that means. Maybe because the infamous Ides of March is contained within it, or perhaps it's simply because it falls during a time of year when the transits fall to the negative.

All in all, this is a day we need to have patience with, as well as a dose of self-forgiveness, as we may truly fly off the handle today.

Here's why three zodiac signs can expect a rough horoscope on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you may experience on this day is your own temper gone wild. You might feel besieged by emotion and anger, and at times, when that happens to you, your first action is over-reaction.

You may not even be clear as to what upsets you so much, but the general feeling of upset is strong, and because you can't put your finger on it, you will feel angry and destructive.

This is the day when you smash something to bits, and while that might make you look like an impulsive beast who can't be controlled, that's exactly what you feel like.

There are just too many things going on today that you don't understand, and you get the idea that you may never fully understand them either. The frustration of NOT knowing something is what's going to really upset your day.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going to get your goat today is a person, a man to be specific. This dude is going to get on your nerves to the point where you'll be lucky to not be screaming bloody murder by the end of the day. What this person doesn't know is that you are secretly 'insane', meaning, you will mess this person up if they don't cut their antics out.

You are not into being challenged, especially unnecessarily, and today, it's all about the unnecessary. What really ruins the day for you is that none of this was asked for.

You wanted things to run smoothly today, in fact, you woke up in a sunshine-y mood, ready to take on the world and do a great job with whatever you put your mind to. Too bad, that's not going to happen today. Prepare to have your emotions run rampant, despite your good intentions.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today brings you obsession and worry, and that's the last thing you needed. You are more than concerned about a few things in your life, and most of those things are out of your control. Plans for the future feel like they're going to collapse on you, and you really and truly resent that.

You feel like you're a person who keeps to themself and doesn't really try to bother anyone else, so when strangers get up in YOUR grill, you not only detest it — you start to wonder what else is going to go wrong.

And that's the downward spiral that this day promises. Once you see the negative, it sees you, and so the story goes. Today is about fear of the future and all the irrationality that comes with it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.