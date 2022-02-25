Healing comes in waves, and today with our epic gathering of planets in the earth sign of Capricorn, three zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 26, 2022, will be given an opportunity to shift their timeline and their life.

The astrology of today is one that you are not going to see for another 250 years.

This means that not only is it incredibly rare, but it is also important for you to fully seize and take advantage of.

Capricorn is an earth sign, one that is concerned about hard work, value, and making sure to create success.

Right now, we have Venus, Mars, Mercury, Pluto, Moon, and Vesta, the asteroid that governs what is most sacred to you, all in Capricorn.

The reason this is so profound is it is the meeting of Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers with Pluto the lord of the underworld.

Together these three planets are going to bring deep healing to you and your life. It is a chance to delve deep into your personal shadow work.

Shadow work means that you take on all that you have been through in your life, from your childhood to your previous relationships, your fears, and your inner desires, because all of it goes into play with the decisions that you make.

You cannot make choices that will help you move beyond what hurt you until you address your shadow work. That is why you may have found yourself in patterns and cycles, especially within your romantic relationships.

Today’s astrology offers you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to heal these wounded parts of yourself that have been making these types of decisions.

It is a chance to truly heal yourself, not necessarily riding the waves safely to shore but to let yourself surrender to them so that you might finally be washed clean.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 26, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Amid the storm there is you. A mermaid, an ethereal being that has no problem diving to the depths. While everyone may be feeling down or low today, there will be quiet peace about you. After a week of astrology that served to renew your spirit and bring hope back into your life, you already are aware of the parts of yourself that can hold you back.

If anything, today might serve to remind you how incredible and how amazing you truly are. This is part of an inspiring connection between the Moon and Jupiter later in the day alongside a supportive element between the Sun and Moon. Both help you to remember the truth of who you are, as this is often why you fall prey to troubled relationships or toxic work environments.

You can be humble to a fault, today though it is okay to own your wonderfulness. To validate that you are different, that you see the world differently and because of that you do deserve the world. More than that, the Moon, and stars too. Let this energy fill your heart today, make sure to breathe deep and release any old energy that may still be lingering and try not to engage in anyone who is struggling today because you are only responsible for saving yourself.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In many ways you may have heard that today’s astrology could be especially hard for you Capricorn, with so many planets forming a once in several lifetimes gathering in your sign, the energy will be intense. But that is only if you look at healing in a negative light. It may not be a pretty process, but it does lead to some incredible breakthroughs.

Today is a wonderful day not because everything is going to go easy, or because it is a laidback and social day, but because you are going to get to heal things that have robbed you of the life that you dream of. That makes for more than a great day, it makes for a great life. You carry everything with your Capricorn — more than other zodiac signs.

If something fails, if someone is not happy with you, if you just cannot figure out how to make it work, you take it personally and then you pile it into your pack, strap it to your back, and try to keep climbing that mountain. But eventually, the pack is too heavy, and you can no longer go anywhere.

Today helps you unpack. It helps you see what you have been ignoring, and it lets you move forward, feeling lighter, and like possibility is finally returning to your life. This is a momentous opportunity for you to finally heal what has really been hurting and make the changes that you have been seeking.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This gathering of planets that we are seeing today in Capricorn will be affecting you more strongly than most because the Moon will move into Aquarius during it, allowing you to reap the benefits as well. Think about things that you have been keeping inside of you. Whether it is because you have been afraid to say something or because you are overthinking about how to deliver it.

These potential conversations or declarations of truth may have to do with your past, but also could be about what you want for your future. You are adapting to being flexible and creating what works for you versus going with the status quo.

But the one thing that trips you up at times is being afraid to full dream of and plan because the hurt from the past is still tugging on your heart. You try to work with this and remain aware of how it affects you, but it is challenging. And it can still feel downright hurtful at times because every step forward can remind you of one that previously had not worked out.

This energy coming in is asking you to let go of that hurt for the last time. To look at fully believing the best is about to occur and that this new part of your path looks nothing like the past.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.