There is a lot of planetary activity today. Still, it all points you towards understanding that what matters most in life will always be those relationships that just make you feel a little more like your true self.

The Moon will be in Sagittarius all day, prompting you to gain a deeper understanding of what you are going through in your life and escape for a bit.

You cannot leave your problems behind, but some distance can often help you gain a unique perspective. There are several influences today that encourage travel, socializing, and having great conversations.

But it's also about an unraveling truth that has been coming up since the retrogrades ended that not everyone in your life brings out the same version of you.

Each person holds a different key to you. The people that you end up valuing the most and that are the closest to you are those who unlock the most genuine part of who you are. Even if you are still struggling to believe in that part of yourself.

The energy today really is a mixed bag depending on what you need and where you're on your journey. There is the possibility of some real moments in relationships and love, which could lead to a very memorable evening thanks to Mars and Venus in their extended embrace and their connections with Neptune.

For friends, there are several supportive alliances between the Moon, Mercury, and Jupiter, which would bring fun, excitement, and laughter to a girl's night whether you stay in or head out.

But there is another side to be aware of. Uranus connects with both the Moon and Mercury, adding some unexpected twists and even some impulsive behavior.

Even though this is not always a dreadful thing, it is something to remain mindful of as a minute of silence can stop us from having a lifetime of regret.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 24, 2022

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today may just be when you learn why it has never worked out before in your relationships. With the star-crossed lover's Mars and Venus lighting up the sky and connection with Neptune in Pisces, today is filled with the best kind of love vibes for you. It brings up chance encounters or reunions with people who genuinely are a part of your soul and even can help smooth over any challenges you have recently had in your relationships.

So be on the lookout for synchronicities today. It may seem nothing is working out for you. Still, with the universe on your side today, it is guaranteed that everything is happening for your highest good.

Even if single, there will be an enormous amount of self-love available to you, which will help you feel more complete than you sometimes have. Whether it is love from another or yourself, it is a day to realize nothing is lacking except the perspective to always see it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Focus on the relationships part of your life with more hope and kindness. Do not beat yourself up for any harsh words said. They are necessary to feel genuinely heard at times, especially if the other is not listening. Everything that was done is done. And everything that was said is said.

Now it is just a matter of putting the pieces together so that no cycle or repetition is happening for the future.

It is time to honestly decide to do things differently from what you have, but now you need to follow through. Today, you will be able to see things from various perspectives, which will allow you to plan the best way forward.

This does not mean it is easy or that everyone will necessarily like it. Still, it does mean that you will be more in control of deciding the direction to take now. Do not let this sense of power intimidate you because it is what you have been preparing for. Now is precisely the time to begin wrapping up the old so that you can welcome in the new.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The more you simply wish a situation would change, the less likely it will be. It is honorable to want to be a better person and do things differently, but that often means taking the more challenging path, not the easiest one. For you, there has been a massive shift happening in your life.

How you see yourself, what you need from someone in your life, and your primary romantic relationship as well. You have been working through deciding what is now in alignment with who you are.

As much as it is customary to grieve those situations and people you have outgrown, you also owe it to yourself to move beyond your comfort zone. Some people you have cared for never really stepped up to take care of themselves. This applies to situations or even careers as well in which it did not matter what you did.

It never actually changed anything. Lucky for you, the energy shifts today, and you can finally tackle those conversations you have been working through having. This part of your story is about you owning the responsibility for your happiness, which means also taking control of creating it.

