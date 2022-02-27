3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Weekly Horoscope, February 28 - March 6, 2022

The astrology for this week will be rough for three zodiac signs in astrology, so starting February 28, 2022, through March 6, 2022, we should all expect news that is unsettling and unnerving.

This week presents us with a few conflicting transits, and for certain signs of the Zodiac, the influence may fall more towards the negative than the positive.

We will be working with the Moon in Aquarius, Moon conjunction Venus, Moon conjunction Mars and Moon conjunction Pluto.

The theme here revolves around love, and the main aggressors will be paranoias, hostility, and the idea that we may have asked for too much.

Whoever it is that we are romantically involved with, they may not be who they say they are, not this week, that's for sure.

While many of us can rest assured that our partners are devoted and honest, not everyone can boast such a claim. This is one of the things some people will discover during this week.

So, do not be surprised if this week brings with it an unfortunate surprise.

You may be cheated on, or you may find out that your partner is living a double life.

Whatever it is that you find out, it will be a total surprise and a real eye-opener. Get ready.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough weekly horoscope on February 28 to March 5, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Guess what you're about to find out? That your partner or date or lover or friend with benefits wants out of the relationship with you. They've been thinking about this for way too long, and you've been sitting there in pure naïveté throughout all of it.

You never picked up on their cues, as you've always believed this person was totally into you.

They're not, and that is your big horrible surprise.

You can hardly believe that there's a person in this world who doesn't like you, but something has happened between you and the person you call 'partner.'

This week is not your best week, Leo, as you will be told that you are no longer wanted as a lover, friend, partner, or anything else. Ouch.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'd like to think of yourself as someone who is helpful and loyal. And you are, to a degree, but one of the things you didn't account for is that you're also highly judgmental and you drive people out of their skulls.

It's always your way off the highway, and during this week, with all of the transits we have lined up, you'll be exceptionally pushy and snobbish.

You'll drive your partner into a closet, where they will not want to talk with you, let alone 'hang out' while you tear them to shreds.

Sometimes you don't know when to stop, believing you're 'just being funny.'

This week will have you 'being funny' to a dead crowd who doesn't appreciate your nasty sense of humor.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your big surprise comes in the form of you, surprising yourself, with a foul realization that needs to come out: you are no longer in love with the person you just swore fidelity to. Yes, it's that quick.

It's almost as if the transits are toying with you. While they kick back and laugh, you're down here on earth making costly mistakes that take up time and break hearts while they're doing it.

You got yourself in too deep, Pisces, and now you're obligated to fulfill some role that you thought was ideal, and now can only see as a prison.

How on earth will you get out of this one? Tread lightly, Pisces, there are hearts involved.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.