Today's Scorpio Moon connects with the Sun in Pisces, and it is a push to quit overthinking and just act for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 21, 2022.

When the Moon is in Scorpio, horoscope predictions can feel more intense. We are asked to express the truth and sometimes it's hard to do when you're unsure how your honesty will be received.

Like Scorpio, you can be incredibly determined to achieve your goals but you will want to feel connected to what those are.

So for Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces zodiac signs particularly, February 21 is about trusting your gut. What you feel drawn to, is meant for you to follow.

You will still have the effect of Venus and Mars, the celestial lovers leaving their mark on your heart and your life.

The fact that this is occurring during the connecting of Jupiter and Uranus helps you understand that while things often take time to fall together, at some point you just must decide the time is now.

You can only plan so much before it turns into procrastination, and this is another life lesson that comes into play during Monday's horoscope forecast for all zodiac signs.

The reality is that the timing is never perfect for a big life change.

There will always be unknowns and those unpredictable factors, so it is more about just deciding that you can no longer stay where you are.

That is what yesterday’s energy helped show us so that today, you are seeing you can either stay here and keep debating with yourself over the timing and getting it right or you can simply just do it.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 21, 2022

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Under the strong influence of the Moon today you should be feeling renewed and stronger than you have felt in some time.

This will be fabulous energy for taking on any challenges or actions that have presented themselves recently.

You will be feeling very in control and empowered today thanks to the shared energy from the Sun and Mercury to speak your truth and to choose to act on what it is you need.

No more worrying about how others feel, or even trying to skirt the lines of people-pleasing. This is all about you.

What is so positive about today's energy is that because the Moon is involved, you are making decisions from the truest part of who you are. You are not ignoring what you feel or even trying to suppress anything. Instead, it is knowing that only you know what’s best for you and deciding it is time to start creating it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Now that some tougher aspects have moved off from yesterday, today should feel like a return to the growth that you thought you were doing. Do not worry if yesterday felt like a step backward, even if nothing changed, it was not the best day for feeling hopeful or optimistic about the direction life was heading.

Today though that changes, and you will feel like you are back on track for success. Take advantage of this energy and step into a position of action. Even if it is just one small step towards the life that you have been working on, it will make a difference.

Not acting often translates into a lack of self-confidence which for you usually is connected to how much you have been able to plan for every little scenario. That will never happen. Instead take one step, even if it is shaky because that is what will help build your confidence up to take the bigger steps.

But also use these past few days as a lesson. You will have hard days at times, you may feel like you have slipped backward, but growth is a dance; a little back and a little ahead. You always arrive at divine timing though.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you have not blown up your old life yet to run away with a dream, do not worry, you still have time. There is a lot of creative energy coming in this year thanks to Jupiter in Pisces, but right now as there is a connection with Uranus happening it is whetting your appetite for change.

You can dream like no one else can and it’s likely that while the life you are living is good, it is not necessarily one that you truly feel your soul connected to.

You will not have to blow up the whole thing, but only pieces of it. Today offers you the chance to get focused on those pieces that are missing from the life you are currently living.

Do not be afraid of how grand your dreams are. Whether it is about your relationship or moving to a new locale and creating a career that is from your heart. You are having these daydreams, but really, they are more like prophetic visions, so it is important to trust them. Start small and investigate how to start taking some action because just dreaming will only get you so far.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.