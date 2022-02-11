3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 12, 2022

If you are a Pisces, Cancer or an Aquarius zodiac sign lucky you. On February 12, 2022, you're likely going to have a great horoscope starting Saturday.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer all day, Venus and Mars are celestial lovers, rarely meeting in the sky.

So, everyone will find themselves deep in their emotions. Close relationships and all that matters on the homefront will be greatly felt because these are things that the sign of Cancer rules.

But, you Pisces, Cancer, and Aquarius, the Moon in Cancer takes a firm look at your friendships, and the people who you know that feel like family, but aren't related by blood.

You may even note that your workplace dynamics change. — someone may start a romantic relationship with a person whom they met at work. The tides begin to turn, and purpose is found.

Here's what to expect on February 12, 2022:

—greater creativity

—love and passion

—understanding and empathy, especially with a romantic partner.

Yes, Saturday brings reconnection, positivity, and feelings of purpose. What will your day bring, especially if you are a Pisces, Cancer, or Aquarius? Read on to find out more about Saturday's horoscope reading.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great horoscope on February 12, 2022:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today ushers in some much-needed energy, and you will feel rewarded for all you've been through recently and some positive change in your relationships as well. Today brings self-confidence and your life purpose into perspective.

You will want to open and engage with those that are close to you to share plans and go over what dreams you have for the future. It also brings about an allure to you during this time where your seemingly always mysterious nature is magnified.

You grow and heal this Saturday, and you also learn that you're just where you are supposed to be. Your unique dreams and the way that you see the world help you to claim what's rightfully yours.

So today, it will be easier to reconnect to a partner and overcome struggles and bring the possibility of a new beginning in your love life as well.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Venus and Mars light up your relationships today bringing much-needed positive energy to your love life. It's become painfully obvious that you can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results, but the bigger question is how and what do you need to change?

As a Cancer, it’s been the status quo for you to self-sacrifice and to put aside your needs and happiness in order for it to feel like there is peace at home, but that has been changing recently. It seems that the more you try to implore this old way of coping with difficulties the more the universe reminds you that you can’t.

As frustrating as the weeks have been recent, Saturday arrives with the return of hope.

Venus and Mars aren’t just the rulers of romantic relationships, but also the masculine and feminine energy that exists within all of us. This should bring about a greater sense of balance for you which will enable you to see things as they truly are and not as you fear them to be.

In this space, though it will become less important to make others happy than it will make yourself happy. This is about truly discovering what that self-love means for yourself so that you can then start living your life from that space which, as you will find out, changes everything.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A lot of growth has been occurring recently, especially along the lines of change and stability. As an air sign, you often crave freedom and the expansiveness of possibility, yet life will often crush that within you, showing you all the reasons why change is something to be feared and not embraced.

While cliché, it is true, change is the only constant but seldom is it bad and instead often is what helps us grow from one version of ourselves to the next, from one level of life to another.

On Saturday, being able to feel so secure in who you are, and your life allows you to open up the space to be able to move through whatever life brings your way with confidence and ease.

Today’s Sun in Aquarius in harmony with the Moon will exemplify this scenario as it brings more balance, optimism at taking action, and general hope into our lives. Use what you’ve learned recently to take on any opportunities that come your way today, especially those that are about balance.

With the Moon being our feelings and the Sun our actions, it means that your head and heart are finally on the same page and that together they know exactly what direction they want to move into next. All you have to do is allow them to, trusting that everything you’ve been through has led you to this moment.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.