Why Aries, Scorpio, And Aquarius Will Have A Rough Horoscope On February 20, 2022

Some days are harder than others, and for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on February 20, 2022, they need only look up their horoscope to find out why.

It looks like we have a transit disaster coming at us this week, with Moon square Mars heading up the lot, followed closely by Moon trine Saturn and the infamous and terrifying Moon square Pluto. Rough days rarely come as custom-built as this one does.

This dark energy is going to spread its mighty dark wings over the entire planet, making us all into irritable, insulting boors who have no idea how much damage we are causing, simply by speaking up.

These are the few reasons why astrology predicts Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius will have a rough horoscope on February 20, 2022.

Some zodiac signs will feel it more than others, however, which should give us a heads up as to who to avoid dealing with on this day. You've been warned. Make of it as you will.

Why Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius will have a rough horoscope on February 20 - 21, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In some sort of attempt to 'sound' professional, you'll be showing all of your inner doubts today. You can't seem to split the difference between sounding friendly and sounding like the boss, and when you decide it's boss-time, you really lay it on thick — and it sounds pretentious.

What you're about to do today, Aries, is show people that you don't trust them to take your word, because you, yourself, do not believe in your own words.

Because you are so susceptible to the influence of Moon square Mars, you'll be especially aggressive today towards workmates and the like. You'll be more caught up today in coming across a certain way, rather than having any substance. All talk and no guts.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On days like this, you feel you owe yourself a negative vacation break. What this means is that you know that being human means accepting one's flaws, and you are very aware of one of your flaws: impatience with a touch of cruelty. You'll get to release the Kraken today, so to speak, when someone dares to ask you a question that rubs you the wrong way.

With Moon square Pluto, you could hardly say this isn't meant to be. You needed to hurt someone, and so you put out your spider's web, and in walks the fly, ready to be devoured by you. You'll get what you want today, Scorpio, but you won't get to like yourself for it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With birthday season being over, you now feel you can return to your usual 'waiting for something better to arrive' mode. You really do 'eat 'em up and spit 'em out', in terms of bringing people into your life.

The Moon trine Saturn has its hold on you, Aquarius, and it's going to cause you to, once again, hurt someone's feelings to the point of no return. And, as you always do to defend your stance, you'll make it known that you have the right to do what you want.

You don't intentionally go for hurting someone, but for the sake of your personal truth, you'll say what you want, and should someone become hurt because of your words, then that one's on them. Not your monkey, not your circus.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.