Behold the power of Moon in Libra and Moon trine Mercury! These are the transits that will add to our life experience today.

For some, February 19, 2022, could be good news, while for Taurus, Gemini, and Capricorn, Saturday's horoscope may provide a trial or a test.

Today we will concentrate on the effects of Moon trine Mercury, which may lead us into some bad decisions and some unkind words.

Because Moon trine Mercury tends to work on our ability to say what we mean and mean what we say, we had better set our intentions for positive results.

This means that if we have any kind of ulterior motive, we might be found out sooner than we think. In other words, it's the kind of day where we seriously have to think before we speak.

No matter what you believe in, or how passionate your story may be, you need to finesse your words before sharing your thoughts with another person today. Pace yourself, and trust in the process; it's best to go about this day with discretion.

Why Taurus, Gemini, and Capricorn will have a rough horoscope on February 19, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes this a rough day for you is that you aren't able to get your point across to someone who means a lot to you. For some reason, you can't wrap your head around their inability to 'get you.'

You trust that this person is there for you and that if you so choose to share something with them, they'd naturally be on board with your ideas.

And yet, this person who is probably your romantic partner, cannot understand why, what, or how you can think the way you do. You can drop out of this before an argument occurs so that you can spare yourself any further grief. You don't have to be 'right' today.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be doing an about-face today because you'll come to realize that the choice you made only yesterday is now something you want nothing to do with. This will, no doubt, confuse those around you who were ready to jump on top of your idea with enthusiasm.

But you've had a revelation, and now your mind is going in the opposite direction.

You're being worked over by Moon trine Mercury, and it's causing you to change directions 'mid-flight'. You may confuse people today, but you know what you're doing. Next time, think it through before you gather ranks. Your ideas are all golden; you just have to release them one by one, not all at the same time.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not going to be an easy day, but it may very well prove to be a productive one. You won't want to spend time arguing today, even though you'll be approached more than one time by some disgruntled employee (or friend) over something they don't understand.

You'll explain politely and then you'll demand movement; enough of this talking game. You've had enough with explaining how things work and how it's going to be.

Your people need to listen to you the first time, without having to ask again and again what's needed. Your patience is at its end. You're on the brink of screaming — but you won't go that far. Instead, you'll give 'the look' to people, which will scare them into producing.

