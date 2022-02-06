Three zodiac signs are in luck as today brings uplifting, inspirational energy to help the three zodiac signs who will have a great day move past any blocks and fears.

Starting February 7, 2022, Scorpio, Taurus, and Capricorn zodiac signs gain confidence and hope while the Moon in Taurus is actively speaking to Jupiter, Mars, and Uranus.

Regardless of your zodiac sign, we collectively see life moving forward positively. February is the proper start of the year and is known as a month of purification.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon in Taurus provides grounding energy and helps us accept ourselves and truly begin to embody our own worthiness, which changes everything.

Mars in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus on February 7, 2022.

We are ready to take risks and see obstacles as steps to our dreams.

The Moon will also speak with the planet of luck.



In the morning, the Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Pisces and paves the way for socializing and having fun, so it's an excellent day for events where you have to socialize with others.

In the afternoon, Luna trines Mars in Capricorn, and she speaks with Uranus. We learn to break free from worrying about what others think about us to embrace our authentic selves. This will change what we feel motivated to pursue.

It's a good day to be optimistic.

We see what is possible and embrace our own competency to make it happen. A late tonight Venus in Capricorn speaks to the Moon to set the stage for romance, and when we genuinely believe in and follow our hearts, magic happens.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 7, 2022:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today the Moon and Uranus activate your seventh house of relationships, so you are sure to feel a significant shift brewing which began in mid-January. During retrograde season, changes were delayed or unclear, but now the answers you’ve sought provide insight.

Today, you will feel more vital than you have in some time, and because of that, you’re going to be more apt to make the decisions you have known you would have to make but have been delayed.

You had to grow into the person that would be able to make these new and even scary choices for your life, including your relationship. But you may fear staying where you are. So let yourself embrace your truth this weekend. Trust your intuition. It will never misguide you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is a lot of action happening today with both the Moon moving through your zodiac sign and two different Uranus aspects occurring as well. Uranus is currently moving through your zodiac sign as part of his seven-year cycle. So, everything is coming up for review and changes. Uranus governs surprises, so even your best moments will be unexpected.

You’ve been learning that no matter how much you try to plan your life and follow a straight path, life will never go that way. In fact, it seems you’re finally seeing that if your life does look as you planned, then maybe you took a wrong turn because it seems even that isn’t a guarantee of happiness.

Today the Moon will put you in touch more deeply with your emotions while Uranus helps fill you with confidence for what you need to do next. So do yourself a favor and just forget about what life should look like and instead make a choice to embrace it however it shows up, and don’t be afraid to take the path less traveled.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is a potent time for you, Capricorn, with so many planets hanging out in your sign, working their magic to help you see how capable you indeed are and how incredible life can really be.

You’re working your way up to a stellium in Capricorn, which will help propel you forward. Old timelines for how things should go are no longer valid here, especially as it’s all occurring during the 2-2-22 energy portal set to peak and end on 2-22-22.

The only thing that can get in the way is how you see yourself. But you’ve come too far to start blaming yourself for past mistakes or even the old versions of you that no longer fit. You seem to have no problem giving everyone else the benefit of the doubt and forgiving them, so make sure you do the same for yourself.

Spend time with those that fuel that fire for who you want to be today, and make sure that no one in your circle is profiting from keeping you down. Any plans that you make today for the future write down as they will become powerful intentions for where on your life path you end up next. This truly is the universe trying to give you the sign of all signs, it’s time, and it’s safe to finally move forward.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.