3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 6, 2022

There are three zodiac signs who will have a positive day on February 6, 2022.

If your sign is Libra, Cancer, or Scorpio, this Sunday brings you an opportunity to purge what isn’t working for you. In other words, what you don’t want in your life, get rid of. It's time to make space for what is truly in alignment with your world.

While great astrological days don’t always involve personal or romantic relationships, Venus recently turned direct. So, it’s no surprise that the theme for Sunday has a romantic twist.

Dreams in love can come alive on Sunday because Mars and Venus are in harmony, making the day lucky for these three zodiac signs.

Mars will be in hard-working Capricorn and speaking to Jupiter in dreamy Pisces on February 6, which is fortunate because procrastination takes a back seat and dreams can come true.

Mars and Venus bring good luck — so risk-taking helps you land on your feet.

Be honest with yourself and have integrity when it comes to your heart. The courage to create change is here this Sunday, so you can actually make it happen rather than talk about it or get caught up in wishful thinking.

The Moon reveals that life can be unpredictable, so take note.

Situations may be unpredictable or surprising, but you may feel more focused and direct in your decision-making.

Before the Moon shifts into Taurus later in the evening, she speaks to Mercury and Pluto — having us look at things differently than we had before, and there may be an imbalance between our head and our heart.

So, ask yourself, are there things you are emotionally repressing? Has fear or uncertainty led your mind to play tricks on you? When you ask these questions, it opens the doorway to self-awareness. You'll finally rid yourself of everything that isn’t a definite yes and create space in your life (and heart) for what is truly meant to be.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on Sunday, February 6, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today’s astrology heavily affects your relationships ranging from romantic involvements to your friends and family. Libra, you are one of Venus's rulers, and your zodiac sign represents partnerships. So, today be sure your actions are genuinely aligning with your words.

Right now, the Moon in Aries also affects your seventh house of relationships and, yes, even partnerships. This week, the area of your life that means the most to you will go through some renovations. Specifically, it feels like an essential truth coming out regarding a close relationship that will help you move ahead one way or another.

Regardless of the news or information, it’s necessary to see it positively. When the stars align to help you discover something that was previously hidden or repressed, it means you're ready to level up. What should you do about it, and where will you land? Keep in mind there is nothing worth sacrificing your own peace for.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The past month has been intense, with Venus’s retrograde in Capricorn forcing evaluation of critical relationships for the last month or so. With Mercury in the mix, it's time to think about what issues arose the previous month.

Today, Mercury in Capricorn harmonizes with Jupiter in Pisces. Expect a rush of ambition. Your drive to pursue what is calling you will increase, especially in your personal life — whether that means a relationship or planning a girl's weekend getaway.

Something has been missing from your life, and now is the time to find out exactly what that is. Now, all you need to do is allow yourself to fulfill your needs instead of relying on someone else to do it for you. Independence may have been one of your recent lessons to learn.

Venus and Mars will hold hands for a month while in Capricorn, also in your relationship sector. So expect a huge uptick in romantic energy, which will most definitely affect your life. So, be the one who fills your life with good things but who also makes space for changes because the one guarantee you have is that they will.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While the Moon begins the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, it later enters the sign of Taurus, which activates your house of love. The last half of the day brings clarity to help you understand the reason for your behavior and that of others.

It’s said that when we truly understand someone, we can no longer be mad at them, which also ends up opening a new place of peace within ourselves. This is the new territory you’ll be entering today as you finally seem to experience some closure that has been coming a long time.

Recently the Moon's Nodes entered Scorpio and Taurus, so you are on the verge of growth in your own life. While Scorpio rules your sense of self, Taurus rules your seventh house of relationships, and whenever you experience planets or lunar activity in this stable earth sign, improvements take place.

While this can be a romantic time, other meaningful relationships will also be impacted. So, Scorpio, if changes need to be made, it will help you do this.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.