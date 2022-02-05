Three zodiac signs finally fall in love, and on February 6, 2022 when the Moon squares Mercury, Taurus, Gemini, and Pisces have trouble resisting their heart's call to romance.

What makes this transit, Moon square Mercury, so important is that it gives us the ability to discern reality from fantasy, and while that might seem obvious, for many, fantasy is what keeps people alive … even if what they're experiencing is a false truth.

In love, many people settle for less than what they really want and end up faking the entire relationship, until it falls apart. When this happens, sometimes people swear off love … they simply can't trust that it's ever going to work out for them and so they take themselves off the market, promising that to never fall in love again.

During Moon square Mercury, however, many folks will revoke their "No love for me" license, and give in to the love that is standing right there before them. This is when people who don't fall in love, fall madly in love, and they like it.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Fall In Love During The Moon Square Mercury On February 6, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Here you go again, Taurus, doing that thing you promised yourself you'd never do again fall in love. Oh boy, it's that time, and during Moon square Mercury, you're going to be working with an inner dialogue between your head and your heart.

Your head tells you the same old story love stinks — don't bother. While, your heart says go-go-go because you suddenly can't imagine life without the person you've recently allowed yourself to fall in love with.

You know you love hard, you just hadn't had it in mind that you'd fall in love this hard...but you do, Taurus. February 6 may start a new chapter in your love-life story.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've already allowed your personal experience with love to shape you into someone who pretty much refuses to 'fall' in love, because even though you DO believe in love, you find it way too dangerous to actually settle comfortably into.

That is, of course, until one very special person crosses your path, catches your eye, and reels in your heart.

Yes, it's happening to you, Gemini, and there's nothing you can do about it. Moon square Mercury has your name on its list, and its top priority where you are concerned is to get you back in the love game so that you can actually have the experience in a very positive way. You're up.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

If you've ever felt truly conflicted before, Moon square Mercury will make sure that what you feel around February 6, 2022, will take the proverbial cake, in terms of conflicted feelings. This means that while you know it's probably a terrible idea to fall in love especially at this stage in your life (you might be married, or in a committed relationship).

Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and the mind always gets the raw end of the deal here. Nonetheless, you'll follow that ol' heart of yours and it will end up with you falling in love with someone who has actually fallen in love with you — finally.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.