3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During The Moon Trine Saturn Starting February 10, 2022

On February 10, 2022, when Saturn and the Moon speak, three zodiac signs may notice that their love turns cold.

One of the reasons that a love relationship may turn cold is because one or both parties sees something in the partnership that is irrevocably wrong and cannot reconcile their feelings about it.

Moon trine Saturn is like a specialist in this field; it brings with it emotional maturity and insight. Because we know something is wrong, we no longer wish to entertain it. We want it out.

And that is what will happen to certain couples during Moon trine Saturn, starting on February 10, 2022.

For some, it may look like the inevitable ending that was slated to happen so long ago and just took its sweet time getting here, or, it could look like a sudden change in heart.

Some people will not be manipulated or controlled in relationships, and the knowledge of this will become apparent during Moon trine Saturn.

One of the reasons people turn 'cold' is because they have to shut off their feelings so that they can become emotionally numb. It's the only way to handle the pain of the truth.

During this time, many zodiac signs will feel like they are just too old for this kind of awfulness. One thing leads to another and before we know it, we feel cold, removed, and shut down.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Moon Trine Saturn Starting February 10, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you lacked in the past, where your relationship was concerned, was the nerve to confront your partner head-on, with the issues that were on your mind. Who knows, you were probably just afraid to hear their wrath.

There's a good chance you chose someone who is irate and LOUD and you really don't want to have to deal with their hysteria, and so, you did yourself the ultimate disservice by putting it off for another day.

Well, that day is today. Moon trine Saturn sets you up for success, and you need to meet it halfway. That means today is the day you tell your partner what's up ... and if you need to pull away and 'go cold' then so be it. They asked for it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you'll be doing during Moon trine Saturn is silently making a deal with yourself. You do not feel like your partner is living up to their end of the bargain, and should they not come through with some little thing you have in mind, you will consciously shut yourself down.

You can no longer tolerate being in a relationship with someone whom you believe has absolutely no interest in you as a person.

You feel the only way you'll get to keep your sanity is by no longer paying attention to them. You will shut down and go cold during Moon trine Saturn because you see your situation as hopeless and you're simply tired of trying...and crying.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Going cold is never something you want, but it's certainly something you've done countless times before, as you feel you can only keep giving just so long.

There comes a point with you, Sagittarius, where the tears don't do anybody any good, and you need something more than pain and animosity to keep you alive.

You've given your partner fair enough notice; you've expressed your displeasure, even your desire to end this if nothing gets better. And...nothing has gotten better. So, now it's your turn.

While you may feel cold and utterly turned off, it is now on you to make the change in your life. Yes, your relationship has gone sour, but no, your life isn't over, so keep on trying, friend. Keep on trying.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.