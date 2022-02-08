Three zodiac signs will have it tougher than others on February 9, 2022, because we are working with Moon square Jupiter as our main influential planet.

What makes Wednesday intense for Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces? We are looking at legal problems and financial stress.

If there's anything in the world that most people have in common, it's the fear of having no money or having some debt bomb dropped in our laps.

We may be able to finesse our way out of trouble, however, because we're also, fortunately, dealing with a Moon in Gemini, which may give us the chance to explain ourselves in a way that will actually prevent further damage.

This is also a time when relationships tend to lose their footing; if something is wrong and needs to be confronted, be warned that the confrontation that takes place during Moon in Gemini, will be curt, heartless, and to the point. This is not a day of romance, it's a day of legal matters and list-making.

3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on February 9, 2022:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday does not concern you and your romantic partner, but it does revolve heavily around an old legal problem. This could possibly refer to a divorce that you still haven't settled on, or a problem this causes in terms of your newest relationship.

You tried very hard to skirt the issue, thinking that if you don't pay attention to it, it would naturally disappear. It didn't and now this issue has become a financial burden. You don't know how to deal with it and it's messing with your head.

You feel like you could face it straight on, but you're not used to doing it that way, and so this day is going to be rough for you simply because you'll be forced to confront something you've been willfully ignoring.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With the Moon square Jupiter, you'll be tempted to indulge in your passions rather than face some truth that you've been putting on the sidelines for what feels like forever.

The time is now and you have to face the music — this 'music' is more than likely a debt that's come back to haunt you. You feel like you can't escape this fate, but you certainly do try. This is the kind of day where you swear that you hate money and all that it brings, or doesn't bring. It's one of those bad money days, where you start worrying about the future.

Your feelings today will vacillate between freaking out and going completely numb.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your problems aren't financial today as much as they are about ownership. You and your partner are at odds with each other — you believe something is yours, and they believe it is theirs. Hopefully, this isn't about children - but it could be.

Guardianship and custody problems are common during these transits, and all of your best efforts to communicate your needs may just end up fruitless. This day will not end in an agreement but in the promise of more days of worry and battle. This day will not bring financial woes, but familial issues of the heart. You are not going to like this day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.