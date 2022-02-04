There's an irony that comes with a transit like Moon sextile Saturn, and that is that it has the power to let us know when we've had enough.

This could refer to a love affair, a lifestyle...even a simple ongoing argument. Moon sextile Saturn allows us patience and discrimination but it also gives us insight as to whether or not our patience was worth the time wasted on it.

On February 5, 2022, Moon sextile Saturn's influence will present as 'the final straw' when it comes to our relationships. This is the time when you readily admit to yourself that this fling, romance, whatever you want to call it is simply over. Nothing lasts forever, right? That goes for temporary romantic flings, as well.

And so, some signs here will be saying 'Bella Ciao' to the people they've been involved with. Moments of depth and clarity will come to certain folks, and they will know that the time is right, as of now, to end what was once fun, but has now morphed into just another thing to pass the time.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Comes To An End During Moon Sextile Saturn Starting February 5, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It always seems to end up with you making a choice that will affect both yourself and someone else. It's a choice that you've made before, and it's always with respect to how you truly feel.

During Moon sextile Saturn your true feelings will rise to the surface, and you'll come to know, deep in your heart, that this 'fling' that you've started — it's got an expiration date, and that date looks to be sooner than you expected. It's time to end this thing because you both have become aware of something within the relationship it's boring.

The other person isn't thrilling you, and you no longer care to work up the energy to thrill them back. This relationship-fling is over. It's only waiting for you to call it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are the very last word on patience and endurance, and should something require your exact attention while taking a very long time getting there, you will prove to be the last person standing; meaning, you'll see this relationship through to the very end.

Unfortunately, the very end has already happened and this casual fling of yours has now gone into a new zone, where both you and your partner simply want out.

So, just do it. With Moon sextile Saturn taking the lead, you'll feel the need for freedom in your bones. Just end it once and for all. There is no need to pretend this is more than it is. You had fun, and now it's over. It's OK. Life goes on.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know you have to end this ridiculous fling because you have someone else in your life that you have been hiding your extraneous affair.

The last thing you ever wanted was to lead a double life, and yet, you couldn't resist the charms of 'that person' and now, look where you are. You're in deep doo-doo, and you're having to continue to lie to support your previous lies.

Do yourself a favor and just end the fling. It means nothing to you, it means less to the person you're involved with, and your escape may end up being the best thing you could bring to your already committed relationship. Drop the fling, start living your real life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.