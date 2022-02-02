3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 3, 2022

After a stint with Mercury retrograde, we can safely say that this planet is going direct as of today, which should act as an agent for proper communication.

What may take this golden opportunity and mess it up a bit is the fact that we also have Moon sextile Venus, which might make us overly enthusiastic about getting our points across.

In other words, on Thursday, our intentions will be golden, but our presentation may come across as way too much.

In fact, that's what makes this day rough for some zodiac signs. It's the idea that we go too far today, and for many, we might not know when to stop.

That's also what's going to hurt the most. We set out to please and end up ruining someone's day simply because we try too hard.

What this day lacks is discretion. It will return, and we won't remain senseless blurters of positivity, but for some, this day won't end up giving us what we intended for.

3 zodiac signs who have a rough day on Thursday, February 3, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the day when you plan a big surprise for your 'special person' and even though your intentions are brilliant and good, your person doesn't get what you're about. It's as if you're speaking two different languages, and all you wanted is for them to be overjoyed by this major surprise of yours.

What you'll get as a response from them in return will be some lukewarm reaction that tells you that whatever it is that you planned, it's a total fail.

Your partner-person doesn't necessarily want you to feel bad about it, but you will feel bad anyway because you really wanted them to be happy and all they'll show you is that whatever you've done is just mediocre.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your day is also one that revolves around open communication. Leos will 'dare to go there' with their partner, meaning you'll say something that's been on your mind for a long time, and you'll be received with a bored expression that tells you this person really couldn't care less about what you're saying.

They aren't hostile or argumentative. They just don't react the way you want them to, as you believe you're doing a good thing by broaching subjects that need to be addressed.

Perhaps you hit a sour note, Leo, and your partner doesn't appreciate your candor. Nonetheless, you did the right thing and hopefully, your partner will come around.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes this day so rough for Capricorn is all about something you once said to someone who is important in your life, and how that one thing has come back to haunt you.

You are not sure how something said in the distant past has any relevance in your life now, but apparently, someone has held a grudge against you for saying this, and during Mercury direct, it would appear that your past statements are now today's star acts.

It's as if people can't let go of your mistakes and need to rub them in your face whenever they feel the time is right. And, they feel the time is right today. Get ready to hear the same 'ol, same 'ol, once again.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.