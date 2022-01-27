Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, January 31 - February 6, 2022

Welcome to the Weekly One Card Tarot Reading. Your weekly tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology from January 31, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

I've come to love how all the tarot cards drawn for each individual sign seem to tell a Weekly Tale for all concerned.

The tarot cards contain many reversed positions this week — a lesson for us to learn that there are many different ways of looking at a situation.

This week comes with a certain flavor, and it seems that flavor is about completion and working towards it.

This week reveals that we are in for a lot of energy exhaustion and mental output. In other words, just another week in life.

But what week is 'just another week' really?

This one holds promise in so much as many of us will be finally reaching the end of a project or lawsuit that needed ending.

What does your one card tarot reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, January 31, 2022 - February 6, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Not a bad tarot card at all! It looks like your week is going to be filled with happiness and beauty. This tarot card in its reversed state implies that a wish of yours is about to come true and that the work you've put in on a certain project is about to bear fruit. A successful week indeed, Aries. Enjoy it!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You'll be experiencing a change of heart this week. A decision will be made and it will be irrevocable. Knowing that you have to live with your decision will feel like a burden at first, but you will come to accept it as time goes along. What you can know is that you did the right thing and chose well.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

This tarot card may seem somewhat obvious, and how it plays out in your life is very simple: you'll make a fool out of yourself for the sake of love. It won't be tragic or even meaningful, but you will feel a bit silly for your flirtatious efforts. Hey, you tried.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

This tarot card suggests that it's a good week for you to get into your studies, and that doesn't necessarily mean schoolwork. It implies that you will do well if you throw yourself into an interest or a hobby. You have the talent and now all you have to do is hone it. Take advantage of opportunities this week, Gemini.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Here's a tarot card that could go any number of ways for you. Success is yours for the grabbing, as opportunities will be abundantly presented to you during the week. This means you can pick and choose. Choose well, and put your energy into what feels the most positive to you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You'll be doing some forgiving this week, Virgo, as it would appear that someone in your life hasn't lived up to your expectations and never will. You love this person and will grant them immunity, but resentments may crop up down the road if you let them slide again and again.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Be prepared to be part of a lie this week, Libra. Either you will feel the need to lie to someone, or you'll be on the receiving end of this lie. This tarot card in its reversed state implies duplicity and falsehood. There is a secret that will be exposed this week, and no lie will be able to cover it up. You've been warned.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

To get The Fool, reversed, means that something in your life will fall into disrepair during the week. You alone know what this could be, but it has to do with something or someone that you've neglected for way too long.

What you didn't realize is that your attention was needed, and now that you are no longer interested, it needs your attention even more. Wake up. You have things that need your focus, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Just as you thought you might be throwing yourself into some hearty action this week, you can back up a step or two because nothing is happening this week. This tarot card, on its head, is implicative of halted action.

This may not be your best week to start things up. Take the week to figure out a plan, rather than jump on anything spontaneously.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Well, you'll escape problems in love and at work, but when it comes to the law, you may not be that lucky. This tarot card implies legal battles and frustration.

There's not a lot you can do other than to pay close attention to some document or bill that needs your attention. Your problems are financial this week, and they are pressing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Expect to be part of something 'not very nice' during this week, Aquarius. You are generally a fair person, but there are moments that take you and turn you into someone you don't even recognize; this is that week.

You will be everybody's worst nightmare, and you will demand that you are always right and must be listened to. Pushy!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You're going to get the answer to a long-stewed-over question, this week. This tarot card, reversed, implies an unraveling of confusing issues.

You'll be getting to the bottom of something that really needed closure, and you will feel mighty fine about the results. All you needed was 'that answer' and finally, this week, you'll get it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.