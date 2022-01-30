3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During The Moon In Aquarius Starting January 31, 2022

Three zodiac signs who want a love that's easy starting January 31, 2022, are tired of all the drama that comes with relationships.

There's a reason why certain zodiac signs might crave an easy-going love life, during the Moon in Aquarius, and that is because it is the nature of Aquarius transits to create disruption and chaos. In other words, this transit has the power to spin us on our heads, and we may just feel dizzy enough to want to shout, "Stop!"

The Moon in Aquarius brings insight to our lives by letting us see both sides of the coin. This means, essentially, that we are able to see the bad and the good, and this knowledge should give us a broad perspective.

We will see that the easier road is definitely the road we wish we were on, and in love, that means we secretly desire to do less work.

Not everyone wants to 'work at the relationship.' Who signs on for a lifetime JOB when it's a romance?

As we grow within that romance, we come to learn that nothing is free and that we all have to pay somewhere along the lines. If we want 'easy' then we have to work hard for it. Ironic!

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Easy During Moon in Aquarius on January 31, 2022:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You know exactly what you want out of a relationship, and there's very little that one can do to change your mind on this.

The Moon in Aquarius enforces the way you think, if you were stubborn before, this transit turns you into a brick wall; there's no movement or change here.

You've lived a long enough time to know your heart and your heart says that you want it easy. You don't see the point in having to work so hard that your mind dissolves, just because you want your relationship to run smoothly.

It shouldn't have to be so hard, and you know this in your heart. The good news is that anyone in your life who you might consider being a romantic partner is already on board with the easy life — bingo!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are willing to let go of many things during Moon in Aquarius because you will come to realize just what makes sense in your relationship, and what is senseless.

You're not someone who needs to add to your attachments and if trimming the list down to a few small 'must haves' is what you need to do, you will do this well during Moon in Aquarius.

You want an easy love life; you crave zero drama, and what you might be experiencing now is your partner not really understanding that your lack of interest in drama is not a lack of interest in them. You're just a cool customer who wants an easy life, and you want it with them. "Build it and they will come."

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be doing some of that famous Aquarius Deep Thinking during Moon in Aquarius, and some of the conclusions you'll come up with are that you want your love life to run smoothly and effortlessly.

You're going to give yourself a choice: communicate your thoughts, needs, and personal 'rules' to your mate in the hope that they take it all in and abide, OR, break up with this person because you can't take another day of all the work you have to do just to get through the day with them.

Yep, the choice is all yours, and during this transit, you're not going to want to do much more than kick back and rest on your laurels. That's of course until you realize that 'laurels' too, have a price.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.