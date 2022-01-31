One Card Tarot Reading For February 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for February, January 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You don't always get what you want, Aries. Well, at least not when you expect to, and today's disappointments are a hearty reminder to remain true to yourself.

You can't let external forces determine whether or not you stick to your promises.

You are the person who has to decide if you're willing to keep striving without any results until you finally get to declare victory.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Love isn't always built to last but even a relationship that has ended in heartache serves its own purpose. You got the chance to see yourself through a new lens, Taurus.

You learned the beautiful ways of a new person and what it means to release someone you cared for with your chin up and keeping true to yourself in the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Each day comes with something good to it, and you may have to search for the beauty within this day, but it's there for you to find.

Much of what you're hoping to discover involves your mindset, Gemini. Start with an optimistic attitude filled with anticipation.

Expect great things. Your eyes will see what you are searching for because you're awakening your heart to receive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Giving others the benefit of the doubt is a type of kindness some people do not deserve.

If a person has consistently demonstrated that their intentions aren't reciprocal to your good intentions, it's OK to protect yourself by not engaging with them.

You can love others from a distance, Cancer. It's not rejection to wish a person well without being involved in their life anymore. You deserve better, sweet one. Proclaim it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Allow yourself to daydream, Leo. Dreams are so important.

They foster a healthy imagination, and each time you allow your mind to wander into a fantasy realm, you see things that you may not see when you're committed to being realistic.

Dabble. Give yourself permission to enter the playground of your creative side without any restraint.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Every time you have an idea, don't post it on social media until it's been considered carefully in the privacy of your life.

Sometimes when a person is anxious to share their excitement their energy gets lost on comments and hearing feedback from others.

Keep things personal, and to yourself. Later, when the timing is right, then you can start to give out more details.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

What you invest your time into, you will also get back in some way, shape, or form. If you procrastinate and do nothing, you'll get more of the same. If you work hard, you'll find success.

How you use your time matters, Libra. Don't underestimate the power of intention through actions. Instead, maximize the law of attraction by using it in your favor.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Be hot or cold, Scorpio. Trying to please everyone means you will satisfy no one. Get to know what you really believe and then stick to that idea with conviction in your heart.

You don't want to come across as the wishy-washy person that is unreliable. Be firm and decisive as much as you possibly can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You can't trust everyone. Some people smile in your face and then stab you in the back. You can sense when a person is jealous of you and doesn't want you to be more successful than they are.

Their behavior toward you proves their heart, and even though this is a disappointing time for you, things are going to be much better for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You have a lot of wonderful traits and skills, Capricorn, and even though you may downplay them to avoid looking boastful or prideful, you know that you are good at what you do.

So, focus on your strengths. Own them. Don't be shy about bringing your talents to the table when you know others need to see how amazing you can be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Humans can be hard to understand, and when a group of people complain and seem to bicker over little things, it's hard to be compassionate or to express empathy.

You may wonder where their gratitude is or how they lost faith in the world. The point is to not become like them. Keep your eyes on yourself, and don't get sucked into the negativity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Being soft-hearted can feel like a weakness but it's a strength, Pisces. You have a tender spirit and love others in a way that most people do not.

You might feel as though you're a doormat when you give and give more than anyone else. But, you wouldn't be you if you didn't, so don't change. You are designed this way for a reason.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.