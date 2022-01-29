3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Mercury Conjunct Pluto, January 29 - 30, 2022

Love turns cold during Mercury conjunct Pluto for three zodiac signs, and on January 29, 2022, the energy hits the peak and there’s little anyone can do about it but hang in there and wait for this transit to pass.

Sometimes during a love relationship, there comes a click moment where suddenly things seem to either make complete sense, or they are seen for what they really are, which may not be ideal or even kind. It's like waking up to the truth, and that kind of truth is not what we wanted to know.

Mercury conjunction Pluto brings out the truth in relationships, and it is harsh and cold in its presentation.

What we discover during this time can also bring out the same kind of harshness and cold behavior in us. For a few of the zodiac signs here, there will be the experience of that click moment, and it will act as a point of no return.

If your lover has been disloyal, you'll find out during Mercury conjunct Pluto and it will not sit the right way with you. It will inspire coldness in your heart and may even act as the first stage in breaking up.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Turns Cold During Mercury Conjunction Pluto on January 29, 2022

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are many things that you cannot abide by in a relationship, but disloyalty is up there with the top three.

You're not only going to find out something awful about your mate during Mercury conjunction Pluto, but you're also going to feel betrayed to the point where you go absolutely cold on them.

You won't be able to speak or communicate your feelings because whatever news you'll find out about is going to make you shut down so totally that you'll feel like you're frozen in place.

Your love has gone completely cold, and from your point of view, there could be little here to warm you up.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Whereas you are usually the person who fearlessly approaches any topic within the relationship, there is something about Mercury conjunct Pluto that will make you feel like you are less interested in communicating and more interested in shutting your sensitivity off for the day.

You might very well be at the place where you can try no longer; you've done all you personally can to express yourself and try to bring joy to the relationship, and all you seem to get in return is a lazy disinterested stare from your partner.

It's like you're the only living person in the relationship and you're just balancing this dead body and calling them a partner.

You've had it. You're growing cold. This person is simply not there for you, and now, you know it. *shivers*

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury conjunction Pluto will have you backing out of previous engagements simply because you have started to feel like all activities are routine and dull.

Your love life is starting to look like an old married couple's world, and you do not like that one little bit.

The old married couple of your mind is not the happy, elderly couple of lore. You don't want to aspire to this kind of mundane life.

You want passion and romance and the lack of it kicks in big-time during this transit, which makes you simply go cold at the idea of talking it out.

You may have just come to your last effort, and all you have now is silence and coldness.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.