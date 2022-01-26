3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During Moon Sextile Saturn, January 27 - 29, 2022

Starting January 27 - 29, 2022, three zodiac signs whose relationship falls apart during the Moon sextile Saturn will have felt it coming for some time.

One of the reasons relationships fall apart is because one or both parties involved in the relationship have either lost patience with the other, or they are too consumed with their own thoughts to reach out and try to mend things. Communications are not strong during the Moon sextile Saturn, in fact, they tend to go wrong.

If a relationship requires solid communication for it to go on, then it will suffer during the Moon sextile Saturn. It's truly all about patience here and having the nerve to WANT to try.

Yes, that's right. For this relationship to go on, both parties have to want it to, and during the Moon sextile Saturn, we find out exactly who's heart is into it, and whose heart is already out the door.

What makes the relationship fall apart during this transit is an inner knowledge that lets the person know that they really don't want it to go on. It may not seem 'nice' but to know this is actually a sign of emotional maturity — an aspect linked to Moon sextile Saturn.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During The Moon Sextile Saturn, January 27 - 29, 2022:



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can stand back and pat yourself on the back for absorbing the life lessons that have been given you as you are on track for maturing and making the best out of whatever romantic situations you find yourself in. If you are in a partnered relationship, you can expect to sit down with your mate and 'have the talk' that you've both needed for a while.

There comes a time in every relationship where once the honeymoon is over, the reality kicks in and depending on who is involved, it could improve, or it could fail ultimately. You want it to improve and you know that your partner is game, as well.

Between the two of you, the sky is the limit, but you have to put in the talk-time because if you don't, you will experience the fallout. Follow your instincts here, Taurus.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In your mind, you feel like you can't ask for another thing from your partner because you feel you've done it way too many times and if they're not listening now, they never will. You're probably right about this, and it may be well past the time where you even have an effect on your mate.

They've shut down. Who knows why? Life has a way of doing that to people sometimes, but in your case, you can save the day.

The Moon sextile Saturn lets you know that this relationship is only going downwards and that one of you has to step in and stop this spiral before it all turns to trash.

Can you take this upon yourself yet again, Virgo? It may no longer be up to you. You have tried. It's their turn, now.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've suspected that the relationship that you are presently in might not last, and during the Moon sextile Saturn, you'll get the chance to see this failure in full force. That's right, things are not getting better and the only thing you recognize now is that it's on a crash course for ending.

In a way, how could this be anything but a good thing, considering you've been so unhappy for so long? Take this lesson and use it for the future.

Relationships aren't built to last, but they are there to give us insight when we fail at them. Learn those lessons; open your mouth and say what's on your mind next time, so that you don't repeat this pattern forever. Speak up, don't hold it in.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.