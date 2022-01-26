3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon In Sagittarius Starting January 27 - 29, 2022

For many of us, when we finally fall in love we don't just seek the immediate thrill of the swoon, we want something more. We secretly seek permanency. We want a love that will last.

While it's a terrific feeling to be in love, we can't help but harbor the idea of "will this turn into something special" Or, "Does this relationship have a real chance?"

Those questions will be answered during Moon in Sagittarius, as this is quite a romantic transit. The Moon in Sagittarius is one that can definitely bring us the tools we need in order to improve upon a love life that already seems to come with a promise.

In other words, if you are in a relationship that seems to be doing well, you have a major chance at having it do even better during this transit.

Moon in Sagittarius allows us to see our partners in a better light; this transit gives us a broader vision. We may be able to work with our partners in ways that we didn't think possible, once before.

This transit helps to open our minds and expand our boundaries. We can't help but grow in love and romance when this transit looms above us.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Moon in Sagittarius on January 27 - 29, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're not as problematic as people seem to make you out to be, in fact, you're one of the strongest and most intelligent signs of the Zodiac...what you lack is patience, and that's taken a toll on your relationship life.

During Moon in Sagittarius, you'll use that superior intelligence of yours to seek out new ways to understand the person you are with, and that will mean the world to them.

It may also be exactly what they've needed all this time and will act as an impetus for things to improve, romantically. All they needed was your love and understanding, and maybe a touch of patience.

If you surrender to being a softie for once, you'll see a tremendous improvement in your love life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are someone who is always ready to make whatever move is needed in order to improve on your love life; you have no pride in this regard and if your partner needs something.

You're all ears. Ready to listen, ready to help out. Moon in Sagittarius awakens in you a sense of compassion, and with this comes a renewed interest in your partner's affairs and business dealings.

By showing interest in something that you might not necessarily find compelling, you show your partner that you're there for them, no matter what.

This will have such a brilliant and loving effect on the relationship, that it won't be able to do anything but go upwards. Stick with the compassion, and you'll see miracles occur Gemini.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your love life improves because during this transit, Moon in Sagittarius, you feel like you WANT to improve. You will be absorbed with the idea that everything you want is possible if you put in the effort to make it so.

Whether you are single or partnered, this transit stimulates you into wanting the best you can get in your life, and this kind of thinking is contagious; watch and see how your attitude affects those around you during this transit.

Everyone will be in a good mood, and where your love life is concerned, you could consider that to be on the way to sheer excellence. Stick with the plan, and ride it out to the finish.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.