With the Moon in Sagittarius, Moon sextile Saturn, and Moon square Neptune, we may find ourselves feeling conflicted about certain people in our lives.

We will be tempted to start arguments for the sake of arguing, simply because we feel there's something bothering us, yet we can't put our finger on it.

That's the main flavor of the day — a nagging feeling of either dread or aggression that has nowhere to go but to manifest as an argumentative nature.

Nothing is too serious on this day, however, so whatever trouble we get ourselves into, we should be OK.

What may occur, however, is that because of Moon square Neptune, we may sink into our own minds for solace.

This implies that we do not trust others on this day and would prefer to stick to ourselves in solitude. It's in solitude that we will find peace and relaxation.

Besides, it's a Friday, so we can look forward to chilling over the weekend.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 28, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What might upset the day is your attention to detail, which is generally a very good thing...but on this day, the detail that you'll discover might not be to your liking.

And this could be physical, which will really put you out. It's as if you discover a wrinkle or a gray hair, and because you didn't expect to see such a thing, you'll be thrown for a loop.

Such a small detail and yet, it's just not what you were up for, and it depresses you. This doesn't mean it has to be a physical detail, but it could be.

This kind of upset may come as a bill that you forgot to pay that is now in arrears and demanding immediate attention. The devil is in the details, as they say.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With your Sun in Aquarius, you are basically feeling pretty dang good these days. What this day represents for you is a reality check; the kind that says not every day is a good one. You'll be tempted to shut down on this day.

You simply aren't into being contradicted, and should anyone dare to speak down to you, you might just have to tear their head off.

Yes, it goes from zero to sixty with you, and while you'd rather maintain your cool.

You'll be tempted to blast a hole right through anyone's dismissal of you and your ideas. You need to be right today. You need to have the last word.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You've been feeling a bit overly sensitive this week, and on this last day of the workweek, you're just about fried.

You need this weekend like nobody's business and until that very last minute, where you are still needed to accomplish some monumental task, you'll be frayed and nervous. It's like time can't go fast enough for you and everything drags like molasses.

Also, there's the possibility for Pisces to get caught in a miscommunication today, so watch your words. Don't let your frustration and nervousness turn into regretful conversations that won't go away at a later date.

