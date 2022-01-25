3 Zodiac Signs Whose Toxic Ex Returns During Moon Trine Neptune Starting January 26, 2022

If there's one thing that Moon trine Neptune brings, it's its ability to disrupt the peace. If we feel comfortable and at ease, Moon trine Neptune acts as an aggressor; it won't let us simply 'be'.

What we can all agree on is that we all want a peaceful existence here on Earth and that usually comes with the ability to be with easy-going, interesting, and comfort-inducing people. Moon trine Neptune says NO to all that. Enter: the ex.

January 26, 2022, may be the day you come to remember as the day your toxic waste dump of an ex comes back into your life.

Neptune energy brings with it imagination and fantasy, but in this case, when your ex comes back, they will bring with them their own version of fantasy, and it will prove to you that this person never grew up, never took a thing seriously, and may never be able to function as an adult.

When we say toxic, we mean every kind of bad vibe you can think of. That's who's back in town: the Bad Vibe King or Queen.

This isn't someone you'd even consider letting back into your life, and there's no way they're going to re-enter your orbit now, not if you can help it.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Toxic Ex Returns During Moon Trine Neptune on January 26, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Nobody knows better than you that your ex happens to be the worst in the world. They are immature, a thief, a liar, and a clown.

You may have fallen in love with them a long time ago, but you were vulnerable and possibly didn't know what you had signed on for.

Now, that person makes it known that they want back in your life and as laughable and ridiculous as that may sound to you, you're going to have to fight hard to keep your space 'ex-free' because this person is persistent.

Does it matter that you are with someone new, now? Not to this toxic ex of yours.

They figure they can blow the other person away with their noxious charm, but they can't, and they won't. Nothing to worry about, Taurus. You win this round.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The main problem with the idea of your toxic ex returning is that you invited them, and now, you're kicking yourself.

In a way, you bluffed; you thought that if you were nice and extended a friendly word in their direction they'd merely appreciate your gesture, but would never take you up on it.

Well, that didn't work out, did it? The old dumpster fire of an ex now believes that you want them back. They have twisted your words of kindness and they now believe you can't live without them.

They are pure manipulative energy and you cannot stand another second of their presence. What you have come to realize is that when speaking with this person, it's best to NOT.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The last thing you ever wanted in your life is for your stupid monster of an ex to return, in any shape or form.

You've blocked them on social media, you've made sure that any friends you share with them do NOT mention your whereabouts or what you're doing, and STILL this person manages to find you.

They are deceptive and treacherous, and they mean to get back in your life. You may even feel fear, thinking they are uncontrollable and unpredictable, but they are not here to hurt you.

They're here to annoy you to their fullest because they do not want to give you love. They want to bother you. And they will. Watch your back, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.