The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Freedom More Than Love During The Sun Conjunct Pluto Starting January 18, 2023

If there is anything that is affected by the Sun conjunct Pluto, it's our sense of freedom.

We desire privacy during this transit; we feel strongly about being on our own for whatever reasons there are. We do not feel the need to explain, nor do we wish to be bothered by the encumbrances of a relationship.

Love is beautiful, but for three zodiac signs, it's not what does the trick.

Freedom is. And these are the days when three zodiac signs in astrology go for that freedom.

Whenever we have a transit in Pluto, we can expect to be confronted by our darkness...that doesn't necessarily mean we're secretly serial killers. Still, it does mean that we know when we must pull away from others to be on our own, free to be as we are — for, once again, whatever reasons they may be.

And so, zodiac signs will choose freedom over love during Sun conjunct Pluto. This isn't so much a whimsical choice as it is a need. Sometimes a person needs to be alone.

The three zodiac signs who need freedom more than love during the Sun conjunct Pluto starting January 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You don't trust yourself right now; you would be better off away from people in general if you can't. Your mood is volatile; you embody Pluto energy, and while you aren't violent, you cannot feel tolerant towards just about anyone.

Your love life is not your concern right now. You need to be away from love, commitment, and ideas of loyalty and devotion. The only person you can serve right now is yourself, and the way your mood looks, you'd be best to follow that call since you can only hurt others in this foul state of mind. Things will even out for you, Aries, but until then — enjoy your solitude.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You need to remove yourself from the drama surrounding you right now. You don't need permanent separation, nor do you need to be grilled for information as to why you've decided you need freedom more than love right now.

During Sun conjunct Pluto, you will feel the distinct need to get away from the people you love — not because you don't love them but because you need to prove to yourself that you aren't as dependent on them as you feel you are.

You want to show yourself that you can live without this kind of attachment; it's your way of sampling some of that spiritual practice you've heard about. You want to know that you can exist as your person, and during Sun conjunct Pluto, you are willing to try it out.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sun conjunct Pluto definitely brings out your darker self, and you know yourself so well that when you feel this way — it's best to back off and let it play out. This is not the time for love, nor is it the time for playing the romantic partner because right now, you'd only be acting the part, and no one wants that. What you can do and still feel honest about is to separate yourself from the crowd.

Nobody interests you right now, and love has no pull; you wish to be free from responsibility and having to answer to anyone. You've been here before and will return to this thinking again. As for now, you choose freedom over everything.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.