10 Ways To Be Happy Alone

Contentment with the person you love most: You.

Being single at any age can be challenging in a world that seems to place so much importance on finding the love of your life.

The whole world is geared up to support you in this quest, but there is very little support given to those who are consciously choosing to spend time alone, learning to enjoy their own company and the creativity it sparks.

There is almost a sense of failure or that there is something wrong with un-partnered people, which is quite ridiculous, especially since more and more people are realizing that the partnerships they formed early in life have failed to pass the test of time.

They are now living the single life and learning how to be happy alone.

If you're not sure how to be happy being single, there are a few things you can do to make the most of your situation.

And by the way, in the meantime, you don't have to give up on love.

How to be Happy Alone:

1. Learn how to relax.

Your singledom will not last a lifetime. The worst thing you can do is panic and think you have to find someone immediately or your life is over. This air of desperation is by far the most debilitating energy to bring into a new relationship with yourself or with anyone new. It makes you blind to obvious red flags and puts you in all kinds of compromising situations.

Be happy to have been given this special opportunity to get to know yourself. Look at it this way: if you are uncomfortable spending time alone with yourself, what makes you think anyone else will feel comfortable spending time with you?

This can be quite a challenge to someone that has continuously filled up their lives with someone else only to discover that they really don't know or like themselves at all. Having a relationship with yourself is exactly like having a relationship with someone else: You have to be supportive, caring, understanding, and you have to learn to listen and communicate with yourself. Sometimes the only way to get you to listen to yourself is to force this "time alone" upon you.

2. Stay clean and sober.

Forget about coming home or staying home plastered, stoned or disconnected — it's not a good recipe for a successful relationship with yourself or anyone else. This is a sobering experience but trust me it will start to grow on you if you just give it a chance.

Why not take this time alone to get the help and support you need to beat your addictions once and for all? If you can't do it for yourself, you won't do it for anyone else.

3. Give yourself a chance.

Being happy alone does not happen overnight, especially if you are a recovering codependent. There will be times that you feel like you're invisible, no one will ever love you, you're wasting your life, and a whole lot of negative self-talk. The best thing to do is to take yourself for a walk or on a date.

Learn how to cheer yourself up. The better you get at being alone, the better you will be at being in a relationship.

For some, it is extremely difficult to cater to your own needs. Are you one of these people that will happily cook if someone is over but if it is just you, crackers and peanut butter will suffice? Make the effort to cook for yourself. Seriously, this is one of the most self-loving things you can do for yourself.

4. Study something new.

Wow, what a perfect time in your life to go to night school or study online or completely change career tracks. Figure out what you are passionate about and go for it. There is no one to hold you back but yourself.

Not sure what you are passionate about? Spend more time alone. It will come to you. Give yourself a chance to listen to your inner voice. This process can take time and you really have to be patient with yourself.

5. Meet new people.

Not necessarily for romantic reasons, just to expand your support community. If you are consciously attempting to stay out of relationships for a designated time period, you will still need people to share your life with. Friendships are paramount. Where would we be without our friends? Truly alone.

No friends? Are you friendly? Do you make an effort to say hello and meet new people? Perhaps you need some help with overcoming shyness. Take responsibility for who you are or are not attracting into your life and make the necessary changes to attract some solid friends.

6. Exercise.

Start with reconnecting with your body. It's the only one you have this lifetime and we often look after our cars (which we can trade in) better than our bodies.

Singledom is the perfect time to get yourself in shape, and the endorphins released when you work out keep your spirits flying high.

7. Rediscover your creativity.

We all have the ability to create magnificence. You may have temporarily forgotten what you came here to create, but if you spend enough time alone you will rediscover your creative self.

It's the perfect opportunity to play when no one is watching. So take out those pencils, paints, clay, inventions, designs and let loose.

8. Focus your attention on your thoughts.

Where are you putting your attention? What is your most dominant thought?

Take this time alone to become extraordinarily aware of your thoughts. Monitor them, erase and rewrite, and spend at least 30 consistent days changing negative thought patterns.

9. Be grateful for what you already have.

Each night before you go to sleep, concentrate on what you are grateful for in your life. Every little thing can help create the spirit of gratitude.

If you are so inclined, start to write a journal about everything you are grateful for and watch the list get bigger each day as your gratitude attracts more things to be grateful for.

10. Step out of your comfort zone.

Each week, plan to go somewhere new or do something different. Don't wait until a man or woman is in your life to follow your dreams. Do it now. You have more chance of meeting your special someone if you are living your life to the fullest. Even if you don't want to meet anyone, you still will have a blast following your hearts desires.

Being single and alone can be a positive force, turning you towards greater creativity and greater personal development. In this "space" that you call your own, you can grow to know and love yourself as a separate individual.

One who is not dependent on another human being for their identity does not fixate or keep moving around seeking pleasure, seeking comfort, and satisfaction from the energy of another being. You can learn to find contentment in and with yourself — just be there alone, calm, cool and collected with the person you love: you.

