3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week January 24 - 30, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have a great week starting January 24, 2022, and who will they be?

If you are one of the three zodiac signs that are about to have a truly lovely week, then count yourself as one of the lucky ones, because we have a few serious transits ahead of us, and not all of them promise joy and wonder.

If you do happen to be one of the 'chosen' zodiac signs, then understand this: you are strong enough to handle anything thrown your way.

You are someone who can easily bypass obstacles, and it is in your nature to endure the hardships while living in hope for better days. By virtue of who you are, you are able to create those better days, because you believe in your own self and in your ability to rise above hardship.

With Mars in Capricorn to start us up, we can automatically know that in terms of business and work, we will be victorious.

This is a fantastic week for work projects, especially if you are the boss, the manager, or the person in charge of how it all goes down. It's a great week for expression, artistic creativity, and communication. Let's get to it.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week January 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While your love life is doing so well, you can put that aside and concentrate heavily on the success that you're about to create for yourself at work. You've been trusting your instincts on a certain 'move' for a while, and this week presents you with the opportunity to strike.

As they say, the iron IS hot, and it's ready for your guiding hand. What you do and say this week has the potential to change not only your own life but the lives of others for the better.

How nice would it be to stand before your peers, knowing that you are responsible for making their lives a better place to live. Your energy levels are skyrocketing this week, and you plan on taking advantage of every last, delicious, victorious moment.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What goes on inside your head this week easily transforms into reality, and if you bring this thought to work, then you can expect incredibly positive and workable results. It's the kind of week where you are given the open door; your people are in support of your ideas and you are grateful for their trust in you.

You mean to take their trust and do them a solid, if they believe in you, then you have even more purpose: you want to please your support group by showing them what you're made of. And what are you made of, Scorpio?

You are made of great intention, high intelligence, and the desire to bring people together with a common goal. You will find that leadership suits you, this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're back in the saddle again this week, Capricorn, as you take charge and get results. With so many fierce transits at your aid, you are able to both communicate in such a way that everyone 'gets' what you mean, and that you are also able to get people to do things where they were once completely opposed to what you have in mind.

You know that you work for the good of the project and that you are a team player all the way, but you are also the leader of that team, and it's important for you to have a clear vision and stick with your integrity.

And that is exactly what happens for you this week, you remain true to your vision, and all gets done according to plan.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda