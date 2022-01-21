3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Sun Trine Moon Starting January 22, 2022

If there's anything to the idea of luck in love, that idea would be supported by the romantic transit known as Sun trine Moon.

When we have Sun trine Moon, we have harmony and peace. We are willing to take a deeper look at things so that we can understand them fully, and we are also able to accept things as they are.

Acceptance makes us easier to be around, as we don't come across as a threat. Human beings pick up on threats very easily, and when in the presence of such a thing, we learn to walk away.

Sun trine Moon brings with it luck in love. Whether it's the ability to choose the right person to be with, or it's about working on something within our own selves that makes us more attractive to potential partners.

We are about to take a step up. Love comes to those who are in touch with their own self-acceptance.

During Sun trine Moon, three signs, in particular, will experience the phenomenon of luck in love. Where it goes from there is anybody's guess.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Sun Trine Moon on January 22, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

No one can ever accuse you of not trying. Whether it's about improving your health, or your image, you're down for the count. You want to improve, and you put in the time and effort to do just so. Your concern for your own well-being is one that makes you very appealing to others.

When we don't present ourselves as basket cases full of issues to others, we are much more approachable.

Nobody wants to get sucked into a vortex of triggers and personal problems, and your bright and shiny attitude is just the kind of thing that is very attractive to people, especially the people you want to attract.

Your self-help work has finally paid off. Sun trine Moon makes you stand out like a beacon; You will be sought after and very lucky in love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the ways that Sun trine Moon makes you lucky in love lies in the fact that during this transit, you'll be prone to agreeableness. You're not in the mood to fight people, nor are you up for proving who's the boss, or who's right.

You just want to attract people who want the same kind of peace as you want, and you'll have much luck in doing so, during this transit. You may end up with a choice to make because are you so lucky in love during Sun trine Moon, you could end up with several people banging on your door.

Maybe that's what you want. The reality is you are the most attractive person in the room during this day, and wherever that room is, and you'll find luck.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sun trine Moon brings you luck in love, simply because this transit puts you in the right place at the right time. What is the right place? It's the place where you do your creating.

That means, if your job allows you to create, then you'll find luck in love at the workplace. If you are an actor, then you'll find luck in love at the theatre.

And if you are at home, working on something in the arts, then your partner will find you particularly attractive on this day, and sparks will fly. It's a good day in Leo World and knowing you, you'll find a way to make it even better. You are one to take good luck and make it grow tenfold.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.