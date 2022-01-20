3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Moon Trine Venus Starting January 21, 2022

With Moon trine Venus transiting our sky, we will see all of the nurturers come out of the dark. That's right. This transit tends to whip up compassion and understanding in the folks who already specialize in it, and when this kind of soft nature makes itself known in us, like us.

It is simultaneously attractive. And what does it attract? Like attracts like. We attract soul mates. We attract people who are like us.

This is the season for sending out a beacon so that you might find your soul mate. Moon trine Venus sets up situations of comfort and ease. There will be no pressure here, not on this day, and certainly not when it comes to love or attracting to us the right person.

Rather than say this is the ultimate time to attract a soul mate, we'd have to be a little more specific: if you are one of the signs mentioned here today, you have a better chance of finding this person than on any other day. Moon trine Venus brings out the lovers of love, and on this day, the fighters can stay home.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Moon Trine Venus, on January 21, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you are naturally suited to do well during a transit like Moon trine Venus, you will also find that you are very approachable on this day. Your vibe will read as open and kind, and in truth, you are very much an open and kindhearted person.

What's been missing in your life is a match — a person you can call 'soul mate' and because of the romantic nature of this transit, you, in particular, will be able to seek and find this person today, if you are looking.

There's a good chance this person already exists in your life, and that you gravitate towards them because you see yourself in them, and that makes you feel comfortable. They, in turn, see themselves in you, and then you both realize who you are to each other, sparks will fly. Soul mates are born.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your kind of nurturing doesn't look like warm hugs or excessive words of love, but you are someone who comes through with flying colors when it taking care of another person's heart is involved.

You may not be the example of cuddly romance, but you are indeed a hopeless romantic in your own right. Finding someone who can match your style has been hard though you have tried.

What's on your side, giving you a boost on this day is Moon trine Venus, which can help point you in the right direction so that you may find the person you can call a soul mate.

While you are a somewhat social person, you really do crave that one-on-one connection with someone special, and today is the day it can happen for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Moon trine Venus brings out our need to be creative and kind. You do this every day of your life, and it has been noticed. There is someone who will approach you in one form or another on this day, and when you look in each other's eyes or when you read their words, something will click inside you: this person is special.

You will ask yourself why you are feeling this way, and your answer may shock you: this is my soul mate. This is a day of good fortune for Pisces, and in love, it's one of those ultimate 'connection' days where the people in your life prove to you what they are made of. Your soul mate will present themselves to you, and hopefully, you will recognize them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.