Love Horoscope For Friday January 28, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 28, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Aries

All eyes are on Venus who is preparing to go direct in your sector of career. While this sounds less than romantic, it's a wonderful time for you, Aries as it allows you to reap what you've sown at the workplace.

Knowing that you have conquered some sort of project or landed a deal will boost your ego which later translates into confidence that others find ultra-alluring, and this is enough to celebrate the end of Venus retrograde.

Taurus

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of beliefs, and all those doubts, ponderings, and feelings of insecurity finally come to a close during the next few weeks.

It's good to have a soul-purging experience when you are searching your heart for what you want and need in relationships.

Now, with some clarity, you can choose wisely when it comes to dating situations and also with whom you'll spend your time platonically.

Gemini

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of shared resources. The well may have felt like it's run dry lately, not only in monetary terms but also in the love department.

The good news is that you are more open and receptive now that disappointment has awakened you to what's at stake in your future.

Instead of compromising, Gemini, be firm with what you are willing to give and what you want to receive from someone else in return.

Cancer

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of commitment. Areas in life where desire and action were not connecting in a way that you'd like them to may start to come into focus and demonstrate why.

When Venus transits this sector of life, it's a good time to be forgiving, to remember that people are human and make mistakes. Commitment is a huge decision, but that does not mean that the path of love will always be smooth sailing.

Sometimes to be committed to someone and to make things work you have to backtrack a little bit to fix misunderstandings and to understand one another better. Then, with full knowledge of your imperfections, decide to love unconditionally.

Leo

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of daily duties and health.

This is a good time for self-love and to make decisions that help your body, mind, and spirit to strengthen, not just for others, Leo, although it's nice to be inspired by the care you have for people in your life.

No, Venus direct is going to serve you a slice of self-care and remind you that the main person to want to do certain things for is yourself.

Virgo

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of romance and finally, things start to feel normal and you can breathe again.

As fun as it is to have late-night chats or spontaneous dates, it's also been a bit exhausting.

Now, things can start to settle a bit more, and it's not because others have started to gain a handle on their choices.

Nope, you've had it, and now it's your time to say, "No, that doesn't work for me." and make plans ahead as normal, sensible lovers do.

Libra

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of home and the family, and some of the dramatics, the arguing, and even promise-breaking may start to come to a close because lessons are learned and civilities can begin again.

With Venus ruling your zodiac sign, you are exceptionally sensitive to a crisis in this area of your life.

Venus is exalted in the fourth house, and when retrograde, you've been scrambling to put things back into order. Now, that she's preparing to station direct a lightbulb moment may happen to help you have that a-ha, this is how to fix it, and boom, you're done.

Scorpio

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of communication, and well, this is where you start to have some answers about love, life, and relationships. This has been a confusing few weeks during retrograde.

Perhaps you've had to block a few people, delete a few friends and close down a dating app or two. Not for no reason, though, you have been learning what you do not like (at all) and what you won't tolerate either.

But, now that Venus is starting to go back to her direct motion, you can breathe a sigh of relief. You survived this. Maybe now a normal email, text message, or match will start to manifest!

Sagittarius

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of money and personal property. Knowing where you start and where someone else begins can be hard during retrograde season and finally, it may become clear that boundaries are needed, and you are the one who has to set them.

You might have come across a bit wishy-washy while trying to figure things out for the last few weeks, but the tolerance levels have dropped and you're ready to take the lead in love for the sake of your own life and time management.

Capricorn

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of personal development and identity, and here we are Capricorn, you're ready to own your own feelings and thoughts.

It's not that you've been completely aloof these days but it's not easy when you feel like you are trying to be nice or to woo a person that you like.

However, you'll become more comfortable once you own your own emotional energy regardless of the outcome. It's better to live in truth anyway.

Aquarius

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of hidden enemies, and you will find that it's a lot harder to forgive during this retrograde season. However, the pain of anger, resentment, and lack of closure are enough now.

You're ready to forgive, bring closure to negative energy, and move on. There's no reason to stay stuck in the past through emotional entrenchment. You're ready to head for the future, no holds barred.

Pisces

Venus prepares to station direct in your sector of friendships, and sometimes that's all you need for things to be right in the world.

You just need one good friend, a bestie to stand beside you while you walk down this new path of love. You might be recently separated, divorced, or now single after a big breakup.

Regardless, friendship is where it's going to be for you, Pisces, and it's now a healing time for you in a big way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.