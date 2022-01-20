This week just keeps on giving, in terms of lousy transits that mess with our minds, and this is the making of a rough day for three zodiac signs in astrology starting January 21, 2022.

Today, we've got a special guest to join our lineup of upsetting Moon opposite Neptune transits.

We've already got this nit-picky irate energy of Moon in Virgo to deal with, and with Moon trine Uranus to upset the balance of just about everything, we really didn't need for it to go all mental on us by bringing in Moon opposite Neptune. But who are we to doubt the chaotic plans of the astrological universe?

What do we have? We have a day full of paranoia, defense mechanisms gone wild, and rebellion without purpose. Expect animosity at the office and senseless and stupid fights at home. If you are one of the signs most affected, you'll be aggressive and ornery — not one to be near for too long.

It's a rough day for those who intend for smooth sailing; there will be lots of inner turmoil and self-doubt. Paranoia shows up in dreams, and lack of patience with a heaping dose of intolerance rules the day.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 21, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you can expect today is to have an argument with your partner. Because we also have Moon trine, Venus, you may have just come off of some wonderful romantic experience, and that's left you hungering for more.

However, the transits have something else in mind for you. What you'll suffer from today is expectation has gone sour. You want something and you don't get it, but you really think you should get it simply because it makes sense to you.

What you're not seeing is how it doesn't make sense to whomever you're pressuring to see it your way. You're stuck in stubbornness, today. How very Taurus of you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You just can't get it together today, Aquarius. You might not even try. This, that and the other thing bother you, and if you share these annoyances with another, simply to vent. You'll be seen as a Prima Dona who can't deal with life.

You will be particularly bothered by inanimate objects today - that isn't a joke. You'll find things in your house that bother you. Things that need painting. Things that need repair.

You'll start projects today that will ensure you'll never be able to complete them. It's almost as if you're trying to avoid doing something 'real'. You don't want to face something today, and so you create scenarios that keep you busy but annoyed.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You feel that you've made up of good intentions; you really mean nobody harm, ever, and in a way, you'd like everyone around you to believe that. After all, it's true, but then again, you're only human and you can't help but indulge in a little schadenfreude here and there, meaning, you, on occasion, like to delight in the misery of others.

Oops, I said it. You're not the golden ideal of sweetness, are you? Not today, that's for sure. So, while sitting on your perch believing that you are the highest form of human goodness and compassion, you'll be secretly wishing people harm in your mind. If you do this long enough, someone will catch on and blow your cover.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.