6 Compassionate Zodiac Signs Who Love Animals, According To Astrology

Animals are better than people, according to them.

Who doesn't love animals? We all do, right? Oddly enough, the love of animals doesn't extend to everyone, or this love is selective. Some love them from afar, and some need to drown in them.

As for this love of animals, some take it all the way, and some make exceptions for just how far that love goes. When it comes to using animals for food and clothing products, many turn a blind eye, while others take their love all the way and become vegan animal activists.

But if we take a closer look at astrology, there are certain compassionate zodiac signs who love animals in every single way.

Some people eat animals, but still keep pets they love. Some refuse all animal products and work as advocates for animal rights. And some eat meat and work as animal right's protectors. Our love of animals is sometimes contradictory, and it's hard to say that a person can't love an animal and eat them, while others beg to differ, stating that animals are meant for consumption.

Well, people are people and they will do what they want. In the long run, we may never get every human being on the planet to sign on for a vegan diet, simply because people are not interested in thinking too deeply about their love of animals.

I'm not here to condemn or promote, but I am here to show how certain signs of the zodiac react to animals. So, which signs are the biggest animal lovers?

1. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, represented as half human/half horse is the biggest animal lover of the entire zodiac. This sign engages in all manner of animal adoration — from riding horses to farm life to having multiple pets under their hooves. Sagittarius is dedicated to the welfare of all animals; they simply love them!

Rarely will you find a Sagittarius household where there are no animals; it's simply against their religion. You'll find this sign involved in everything having to do with animals, including veterinarian practices, animal rights, veganism and animal rescue. Don't even try to talk to a Sagittarius about "store-bought" animals — they will direct you to an animal shelter faster than you can say, "Rover!"

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you take a look at the majority of farmers in this country, you'd find an abundance of Taurus folks, waking up at the crack of dawn, tending to their animal farms. Taurus not only love and adore animals, they are the caretakers, the veterinarians and the people who take on the large animals.

Shepards tend to be Taurus; they love corralling the horses, and making sure all the animals are well fed and cared for. Big love for big animals, right here, Taurus.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini loves animals from afar, but tend to wash their hands clean of having to care for them. This zodiac sign is a little too self-centered to own an animal, and when they do take on the lives of pets, they usually fail them.

Gemini is not an animal lover; they just like the idea of animals.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We all know how Virgo feels about people: they hate 'em. But Virgo is not without love, oh no; in fact, this sign practically worships animals — domestic, wild and farm.

They are always involved in rescuing animals and are very helpful when it comes to getting these dogs and cats placed in good, loving homes. Virgo shows their best side when animals are around, and they usually have pets in their homes from the time they were babies.

5. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where Aries is concerned, animals are all good. Aries loves to eat them as much as they love to pet them, and though that sounds kind of gross, it's true. Aries is a red-blooded meat eater, but rarely is one ever found to live without a dog or a cat.

All the Aries I know are hugely into cats. In fact, cats themselves have a very Aries way about them: hunters, warriors, sneaky and calculated. Cats and Aries go together like cats and... well, dogs!

6. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you've ever visited the home of a Leo, you've probably noticed that they've dedicated the entire space to their pets. They let them rule the place, walk on counters, eat human food, share the bed. And more power to them, I say!

Leo is one of the biggest animal lovers out there; they advocate and fight for them, as well as take care of them in their own homes. Leo will often times find themselves in vet jobs, as vet techs and animal rights spokespeople.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.