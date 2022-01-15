3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Gets Found Out During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting January 16, 2022

Everybody has secrets. Most of the time, we hold on to our secrets because we fear being judged by others, or because we fear that if our secret was revealed, we'd hurt people, which is very true when we are dealing with transits like Moon sextile Uranus.

This transit not only makes it hard to keep secrets, but it's also big on letting them become known.

If you are in a relationship with someone and you don't want someone else to find about this get ready for exposure.

Perhaps the pressure of having to lie is becoming too much for you, and you semi-consciously put yourself in the line of fire; or, perhaps you are about to make a mistake, allowing others to find out what you've been up to. If you're having a secret affair, know this, the situation will come out. What happens after that is up to you.

Moon sextile Uranus has zero-tolerance for secrets; it pushes for truth. Ask yourself this: Do you want to be found out? Because you are about to be found out, and if this happens, it is probably because you unconsciously willed it to happen. Think about it.

Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Gets Found Out During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting January 16, 2022:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will rant and rail when you are caught in a secret love affair by your present partner, and you'll even try to deny it. You need to ask yourself why you bother trying to make it all seem like a grand fiction that's only in your partner's head.

Gaslighting your partner will only make you look bad, though Moon sextile Uranus is very supportive of gaslighting and trying to make others seem like a fool.

Your pride is so in your way, Aries, during this transit, that you simply won't back down. You will be found out, you will lie and deny, and in the end, your partner will find out exactly who you are, what you're made of, and why they need to leave you.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only you had explained to your partner that you really wanted an open relationship, instead of claiming monogamy rights while cheating. Your integrity is way off base during Moon sextile Uranus, and as hard as you might try to conceal the fact that you're having a secret love affair.

You'll be exposed in a very humiliating way. And yes, that means exactly what it sounds like; there's a very good chance that your partner is going to walk in on you while you are in bed with your secret lover. Not cool, bro. Not cool.

Because you won't be able to handle this well, you'll make it even worse, and because this transit's energy is so revealing, you'll end up looking like a monster. It didn't have to go this far - you could have simply told your partner the truth.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Let's face it - lying is what it's all about, and you've never had a problem with it. You will lie once again when your partner becomes suspicious about your secret love affair. Moon sextile Uranus seems to want to air your dirty laundry in public, and that's the irony of this transit because that's exactly what's going to happen.

You're going to make a mistake that will be so foolish that not only your partner will be horrified by your exposed secret, but everyone on social media will be aghast, as well. Your secret lover is about to expose you. I guess they really want you all to themselves. Because who doesn't want a liar for a lover, right?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda