3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During The Sun Conjunct Pluto, January 15 -17, 2022

What drives you during Sun conjunct Pluto is a sense of purpose. We get that feeling that we CAN accomplish what we've set out to do, and we feel so fiercely dedicated to that purpose that we do not let anyone stand in our way.

Truly, it's a wonderful feeling to know who you are and what you are here to accomplish, and that in itself gives us a feeling of pride.

Oftentimes, we are told that pride is a bad thing, and it most certainly can be, especially if our pride is merely a front for true strength.

But what happens when we are proud of ourselves and our vision, and we want to continue on our way? What happens when the people we love want to stop us, for whatever reasons they might have?

If we really believe in our vision, we may just go through with the pursuit anyway. We are too proud to let go of a dream because we don't understand why anyone would want us to.

Sun conjunct Pluto is the kind of transit that helps you concentrate on that which you believe in.

Unfortunately, it may also bring up adversity in others, who will try to get in your way. For some zodiac signs, it's a matter of pride, and with that in mind, there's a good chance this pride will get in the way of love.

Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During The Sun Conjunct Pluto Starting January 15 - 17, 2022

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio has always been a prideful sign, and at times, this degree of pride has been your downfall; you're simply not one to step aside when you believe you're either in the right, or you have a vision that you don't want to be contradicted.

You may find that during Sun conjunct Pluto, you'll be especially driven to accomplish a certain task and that the person you are involved with is opposed to your plan.

You know you're right and you won't hear another word on the topic; you've shut the gate, and you are disallowing your loved one to have a say in the matter. Your pride overrules your love life, and as it goes with prideful acts you simply don't care.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sun conjunct Pluto works well for you, as it reminds you of who you are, and what you've gone through to get where you are today. You've done a lot of personal work, and that also includes the work you did towards getting rid of certain people in your life.

There are folks around you who are trying to make you feel bad about doing what you feel is necessary, especially when it comes to removing certain toxic personalities that are close relatives.

You know what's best for you, and no matter how many times people throw the 'love' card your way while trying to convince you that you should allow this person a place in your life, your pride tells you otherwise.

You worked for this, and you're not going to let someone else dictate who stays in your life and who goes. You're the boss of you, Sagittarius.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

While you love and respect the people in your family and in your nuclear circle, you have to lay down the law every now and then. Sun conjunct Pluto puts the idea into your mind that this is one of those times.

You've built a decent life for yourself, and this is all because you follow a personal playbook, one that, in your opinion, works.

You pride yourself on how you make things work, in fact, everyone in your life rolls their eyes when you make a statement about how 'it only works if you put in the effort.'

During this transit, you will be challenged by someone close to you if you have children, it will mostly be a child, but either way, one of the people you love will complain about your style. Your response, "My way or the highway, bub."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda