We generally save our unconditional love for our children or family members.

We are very fond of using this term, 'unconditional love' and we use it to represent some kind of superhuman power and an ability to love a person no matter what. The idea of unconditional love, however, is similar to the idea of 'forgiveness'. These terms are up for interpretation, and oftentimes do not mean the same thing to any two people.

All things have conditions, including love. When we say that we feel unconditional love for a person, we are deluding ourselves to a point.

We can feel boundless love for a person, but the idea of something having no conditions? Well, that would be hard to imagine. Think of it this way - Do you love your mate so unconditionally that you'd be happy with them abusing you? No, you would not be happy with that at all. Conditions.

The closest thing we have to the idea of unconditional love is the idea of acceptance.

Venus sextile Mars shines the light on this idea. If we can accept someone for who they are, we are accepting them for the condition they are in. Three signs of the Zodiac will experience this first hand, during Venus sextile Mars.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Is Unconditional During Venus Sextile Mars Starting January 10 - 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are there for the person in your life whom you consider to be the hardest person to love. This may be your child or your parent; either way, you stick with them no matter what. Venus sextile Mars keeps your love strong, and in your case, there is a lot of strength required in order to keep this love burning.

They are not easy to love, and they make it harder every day. Still, you are hard-headed and do not give up easily (isn't that the understatement of the year for an Aries?)

Your feeling towards this person has always been one where you feel you love them unconditionally, and you will continue to do so. But this love is more of a duty to you, and this obligation is not something you really want. Still, you persist.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Here's a good example for exactly how you feel about a certain person in your life: You love them, but you do not like them.

Love is an obligation; you must continue to love them because it is real, and it is expected of you. Venus sextile Mars reflects back to you some thoughts you've had on this matter: you really do love this person and you will never give up on them, no matter what...but it's not bringing you joy, nor is it enabling you to move forward.

Your unconditional love is work, and yes, it is a choice and one that you'll stick with to the end if need be. You allow this person to walk all over you, and while that doesn't make you feel good, you still do feel obligated to love them 'unconditionally.'

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you have come to realize is your testimony of unconditional love is a result of your not wanting to fail. Your story of unconditional love is related to your romantic life - and your partner. You didn't sign on to fail, and you won't, despite the hard work it takes to keep this relationship loving.

You are tired of the person you've built a life with, but you feel you have no choice but to stick with it failure isn't an option with Capricorn.

And so, you go through the moves and you play the part of the lover who loves only their one love...and it drains you. Venus sextile Mars makes you realize how strong you are, even if that strength is manifest in towing the line. You love unconditionally, and it's a full-time job.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda