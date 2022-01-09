3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Venus Trine Uranus, January 9 - 10, 2022

Venus trine Uranus is the quintessential transit for positive change within a romantic relationship, and we are fortunate to host its presence starting January 9 - 13, 2022.

These are the times when couples seek out therapy and counseling. This is also prime time for the renewal of vows, as well as the setting of rules.

Mind you, the idea of 'rules' within a relationship is not as awful as it sounds.

We all need boundaries, and we have to know when we can cross them, or when we cannot tread upon another's space. Venus trine Uranus helps us identify these boundaries while giving us the support we need to keep the relationship exciting, new, and filled with mysterious promise.

This is also a time when we need to accept change; not every change is welcome, so we are asked to compromise.

This is where we make or break things...but this astrological transit is on our side, and wishes for us to continue on. Effort and integrity are promoted during Venus trine Uranus. If we try, we succeed. It's that simple.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Venus Trine Uranus, January 9 - 10, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

"Free your mind, and the rest will follow." That's you during this transit, Cancer, as you come to realize that you need to dig deep in order to find new ways to keep this relationship of yours alive and in good health. You are always one to stay open to the idea of change, and putting in an effort is second nature to you.

You are bound for success with Venus trine Uranus at your back and will see this as a new opportunity to grow with your partner. You see this as a challenge, but one that feels right. You are encouraged to seek out a compromise without selling off your soul in the process.

You are able to free your mind so that the rest can follow. And it does.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

OK, you've made it known to your partner that something's 'gotta give' and if things don't start changing soon, it's going to give out, plainly.

Venus trine Uranus stimulates the need in you for making things right — a very Virgo trait, indeed.

You didn't get into this relationship to fail; in fact, you wish very much that your partner was as interested in its success as you are, and yet, they are lazy and disinterested.

The good news is that they haven't given up; they merely need you to lead the way. If you are strong enough to float the both of you, you might be able to take the relationship back into a place of romance and hope. What are your options, after all? This one is going to fall completely on your shoulders, Virgo.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are one hundred percent on board with the idea of finding new things for you and your partner to take part of.

Whether it's cooking together, or building something whether it's simply cuddling and watching TV, or it's planning a family vacation, the entire idea behind this Venus trine Uranus transit is for you and your partner to come to terms with the idea that you need change.

And, you need it now. Efforts must be made in order to keep this going in a positive direction, and you are very directed Pisces. You need purpose and path, and you want your partner by your side not 'over there' ignoring you. You're feeling is that you're either in this together, or you're falling apart. What's it going to be?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda