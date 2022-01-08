3 Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Square Uranus Starting January 9 - 12, 2022

Mercury square Uranus, starting January 9, 2022, is about to bring big changes to many people's lives, and while there will be relationship endings, there may not necessarily be tears; the farewells that are about to occur will be both necessary, and agreed upon by both parties.

The kinds of relationships that stand to pick up on this major change are the ones that are either long-distance relationships or online romances.

Mercury wants this quick, done with, and well-communicated. The purpose of the communication is so that nothing is misunderstood; a clean break is needed. For those of us who are in long-distance relationships, it may be time to admit that which we've known all along: this isn't going to work.

With travel restrictions, new variants, and the like, and the simple knowledge that life is short, we may come to know the truth: this long-distance thing? A long-distance relationship is too hard to maintain.

And, for many, it's just too hard to wait around for someone who may or may not become a physical presence in our lives.

Mercury Square Uranus stimulates in us the need to make things real, solid, and long-distance or online relationships tend to drain and drag after a while, causing a person to remain stagnant, anxious, and in a state of waiting. Mercury Square Uranus inspires us to end it once and for all.

Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Square Uranus Starting January 9 - 12, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Enough of hearing the promises made by your long-distance lover. What used to feel like hope and dreams have now started to feel like wasted time and delusion.

You reject this kind of feeling, Taurus. You're a realist and a very down-to-earth person; what worked for a short while didn't turn out to be what you believed it was destined to be.

You never bargained for a long-distance relationship, though it seems your other half is completely content to keep you dangling on a string of false hope. You can no longer tolerate words like, "I promise I'll come to visit you soon." It's bull, and you know it.

Mercury square Uranus ignites your courage and prompts you to tell your long-distance lover that it's time to move on.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You started to believe there was something in this long-distance relationship of yours, and yet, the time does seem to drag on, and still, this person hasn't really committed to you. It's as if you're playing the part of the lover, without actually having to do anything. And in truth, you want to do something. But... do they?

Where is this person in your time of need? The truth is, they're not there, and with a transit like Mercury square Uranus, it's a dangerous time to 'not' be there. Decisions are made during this transit, and often times those decisions are the ones that end relationships.

A long-distance relationship is a concept to you now — not a thing you wish to pursue any longer. Yours is about to end.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've enjoyed the relationship you've been in, but you're starting to notice some annoying patterns; this so-called long-distance partner of yours keeps making excuses as to why they are not there with you, in the flesh.

It's starting to sound like one big lie after the next, and while you actually don't mind having this person so far away, you are starting to feel like a fool for believing this will ever turn into anything more than a few phone calls or video chats.

Mercury square Uranus opens your eyes and pushes you towards making a hard decision; this isn't what you want, no matter how much you love your space. Either they show up and make it real, or they need to move on. You need your life back.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda