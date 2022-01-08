Every now and then we come upon a week where we can literally say that the stars are in our favor.

This is that week, and no, it's not the only one, but holy smokes it sure is nice to think that we're walking into a week filled with good fortune, great news, and promising work situations.

This is the kind of week where we will find that our moves are made with thoughtfulness; we're aware of what's up, and we don't act unless we feel both comfortable with our moves, or well educated before we make one.

Moon sextile Saturn tickles our psyches. We are inspired, thoughtful, and ready. And with this kind of confidence backing us up, we take responsibility for our actions and own our words.

Moon square Venus helps with our love lives, and with our Half Moon in Aries and Moon trine Mars, you would think we might go about things with a rough edge to our movements; instead what we'll experience is the strength to back up our intentions, and enough backbone to let others know that we mean to do the right thing.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week Starting January 10, 2022:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll do well today, Aries, as you'll finally feel like you've got a direction for your newly found ton of energy. What will start off as a week of doubts and withholding will shortly turn into a spearheaded project with an absolute goal that can be achieved.

In love, you will get your point across, and you'll be rewarded with a truth that uplifts your spirit. If you've been feeling doubt over the last couple of weeks, that would make sense, and it will feel good to know that this phase is not only temporary but useful to you in so much that you no longer need to feel like you're wasting time.

Something involves you heavily this week, and it will put your creative talents to work. This week is all about active energy — you'll be working!



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes it takes a while for you to get into the flow, and that would be especially notable around the beginning of the year. As soon as this week kicks in, you'll be feeling a sense of purpose.

While you oftentimes like to say that everything that happens, happens for a reason, you'll discover one of those reasons this week, as an old issue for you is brought into the light for examination.

What you'll discover is something entirely different than what you once suspected, and this new gain will open the doors for you with the promise of a new experience ahead.

You'll be feeling much more courageous than you have in the past, and the future will not seem as intimidating to you as it did only a month ago.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It's back to work as per usual for you, and that gives your life structure and direction — a thing you happen to love.

There's very little in your way this week, and that means that you'll be able to accomplish your tasks and complete what it is that you've started.

You, of all people, love a good completion, and you'll find that this sort of tying off of loose ends works across the board for you.

If you've been at odds with your close friend or romantic partner, the problems will melt away, but not without you putting in the effort to make them do so.

And that's where it's going to feel miraculous because these problems will MELT away. It's as if all parties involved suddenly see that there is no point in keeping up any aggression, and so everyone drops the ball and resumes the work of simply being happy and friendly.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda