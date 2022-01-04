Friendships are some of the best things we human beings can have, and as we grow older, we realize that whether we have a grand bunch of friends or a wee handful, we're lucky to be in the company of those who care.

A great supporter of friendships comes in the form of Moon conjunction Jupiter, and this will show up in our lives as a commitment to keep those friendships strong.

We can celebrate our differences as well as our likenesses, but the entire point of the transit is to let us know that we have to be an active player when it comes to the upkeep of our friendships.

Effort is key. We don't want our friendships to do what our romantic relationships tend to do as they age: sink into dullness.

We want to keep our friendships alive and fun, and if we make the effort to do so, how can we go wrong? And if our romantic mates are indeed our true best buddies, then we can improve that as well.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During The Moon Conjunct Jupiter, January 5, 2022:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're fortunate to have so many friends, and you know you can turn to any one of them for advice, love, good times, and a shoulder to lean on if you do need one. And, you have that one really good friend, and the one you call 'best' and nothing in the world is better than the times you share with this one person.

Being with them is way better than being with your partner, though you do love your partner very much. But you've come to know that you need this friend, this bestie of yours because they take you away from the madness of reality.

During Moon conjunction with Jupiter, you'll be sharing some very fun times with your bestie, and you'll cross the threshold into a new appreciation for them, as they will feel the same towards you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Loyalty is a huge thing with you, Scorpio, which is why you've managed to keep the same good friends throughout your entire life. You believe in friendship and you count on your friends to tell you the truth and to be there when you need them.

This year is going to up the ante on that feeling of loyalty, as you start to recognize which friends in your circle are the true keepers. Moon conjunction Jupiter puts you in touch with that upper echelon of friends, and lets you know with certainty who will remain in your life 'til the end.

Lovers may come and go, let them! But friends, now there's the gold right there. Enjoy the warm feeling in your heart during this transit as you realize just how loved and valued you are by your close friends.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There is nothing higher in your world than the friendships you've made over the years. This is your realm; these are the people you can trust. You don't have to deal with the dynamic of romance, even though every one of your friendships comes with its own version of romance.

For you, Sagittarius, friendship is the most romantic place in the world, and during the Moon conjunction Jupiter you'll feel like your heart is expanding; there's nothing you wouldn't do for a good friend, and your friends happen to be loyal to the death.

You don't do 'groups' but you are very intense and dedicated to one-on-one friendships. Small talk isn't your thing; you go for the 'heavy' each time, and this brings you closer and closer to the people with whom you are so very compatible.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda