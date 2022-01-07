Love Horoscope For Saturday January 8, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 8, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, January 08, 2022.

Aries

Dating? A secret admirer may be nearby. A fated meeting of a soulmate can take place in your work environment today.

Venus, the Sun, and Juno are all centered in your tenth house of career and social reputation, so all eyes are on you, Aries.

This is a great time for meeting people at business mixers, networking events, or a happy hour after work.

Taurus

Family planning? Venus, your ruling planet is opposite of Ceres, the asteroid of fertility, and this can make conception seem out of reach, however, with your ruler retrograde and so close to the Sun, her rebirth is coming soon.

This is a good time for meeting with doctors, focusing on nutrition, good health practices, sleep, and other activities that can boost chances of conception toward the end of the month.

Gemini

Even good things must come to an end, and the time to discuss what closure is needed is subject to approach. Mercury and Saturn are conjunct in your sector of endings and hidden enemies.

Saturn can be a stern taskmaster who removes things from your life that are not valued or no longer helpful to you which can manifest in ghosting or individuals no longer being accessible to you for no apparent reason.

Cancer

Love a good joke? Flirting and some banter may be a fun way to interact with a potential partner. Online chats or even a little bit of fun sparring with a mate may be a fun way to pass the time until date night arrives.

With the Moon in Aries speaking to Mercury, you might have your mind off work and important legal matters, so having someone who can pull you away from serious subjects just for a little while is a welcomed reprieve.

Leo

Saturn in your sector of commitment conjunct with Mercury, the planet of contracts and conversations is a big red flag to take note of this weekend.

Try to avoid using the 'D' Word during arguments even as an idle threat. And, if you have been discussing breaking up but are unsure this is what you want, tread lightly.

You could easily push the topic to the point of no return this weekend. Instead, balance this energy with activities that bring you together, if your goal is reconciliation, or building the relationship back into good health.

Virgo

What's your love language, Virgo? With Venus, the planet of love and beauty retrograde in your sector of romance and pleasure, it's good to get back to the basics of what you want from your relationship partner. Perhaps your love language is affection or maybe it's acts of service.

Retrograde is meant to be a reflective period, so if you have never explored your own language type, take the Five Love Languages quiz or pick up a copy of the book to explore your own.

Libra

Is home your safe space or are there things you need to address to make it better?

Venus in your sector of the family indicates inner work that is needed at the start of the year. What areas of your home life were most impacted during the pandemic?

Make the start of 2022 a time of repair and reconnect with a purpose to build your relationships back into good health.

Scorpio

It's a good time for selfies, updating your dating profile and social media pictures if you have not done so in a while.

Your atractiveness is off-the-charts for you, Scorpio as your ruling planet, Mars speaks to Venus in a harmonious way. That 'IT' factor is yours to express and you are able to draw attention to yourself without even trying.

Sagittarius

You are emotionally open and the universe shines brightly on your love life, as both the Moon and Sun have a sweet relationship with the planet of luck, Jupiter.

Fortunately for you, Sagittarius, you are ruled by Jupiter, so this brings a lot of control to your love life, if you decide you'd like to use it, so set an intention for love. Get clear on what you're asking from them, don't settle for anything less.

Capricorn

Relationships and your status in life can change quickly today, as Uranus, the planet of disruption speaks to Saturn, your ruler.

This can lead to money losses, unnecessary or unplanned expenses that lead to arguments and disagreements.

Try to be cautious during projects and keep your awareness up, listening to your intuition is advised.

Aquarius

What you want and what you are able to do maybe two different things. A strong need for emotional maturity is felt at this time while Saturn speaks to Mars.

Mars can represent anger and aggression, and Saturn structure, This can imply that you may have some risk of hostility when setting boundaries with others today, or being misunderstood as 'cold' when you're trying to be the responsible person in the relationship.

Pisces

Love can be a blindfold and today, you may be slightly unclear on what you feel.

With several planets speaking to Neptune, the ruler in your sign, the pressure is on to make a commitment to someone or something.

This might feel like a push in a particular direction, that you may go into with the best intentions, but remember, Pisces, trying to be nice isn't always the right thing to do. Listen to your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.