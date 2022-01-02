Three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Mercury conjunct Saturn transit realize that this is something they do for themselves.

Mercury conjunction Saturn takes place on January 3, 2022. Get ready to do something you never thought possible: the forgiveness of those who have trespassed against you. And oh, what trespassing they've done, so much so, that these people whom you might even call 'enemies' have caused damage to your trust, and you mean to get it back.

Mercury conjunction Saturn is where you need to feel it in order to heal it, and that's exactly what you'll be doing during this time. You'll dredge up old memories, and you'll fume over them, but now, still? Even you will recognize how futile this is, and when that realization hits, something else will come into being: forgiveness.

Oh, there's no room in your life for this 'enemy' any longer. They've been living in your head for way too long, and it's starting to feel like it's more YOU than them who is doing the damage to yourself.

Once you take responsibility for this, everything in your world will change. Mercury conjunction Saturn brings about completion, and for some signs, that means forgiving and letting go — permanently.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Mercury Conjunct Saturn, January 3, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In your mind, you don't forgive your trash, you take it out. And that's how you feel about the people in your life that have been taking a little too much of your precious time.

You could kick back and have a grand old time reliving the pain, but haven't you had enough of that misery? Isn't it time to just let it go, Gemini? You don't give up easily, but who are you hurting but your own self?

Mercury conjunction Saturn stimulates your worst memories, but also propels you into a state of action; now you have one directive: forgive the trash and let freedom ring.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Not every sign can boast the idea of actually even having an enemy, but you don't do anything small, Leo, and over the years, enemies have formed. What can you do? In your mind, you're always right, and when someone doesn't see it your way, you tend to end them.

You like telling people weird platitudes like, "You're dead to me." Your behavior has gotten you into trouble, and you have dealt with people who have gotten the better of you.

Mercury conjunction Saturn allows you to see that you don't gain anything by holding on to this stance of "I WIN EVERYTHING, YOU LOSE BECAUSE YOU SUCK." It's time to forgive your enemies, Leo. They don't deserve your attention any longer.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury conjunction Saturn places you above others, in your mind, and honestly, that's the best place to be. You can most certainly show compassion, and that's what got you in trouble so long ago...you showed vulnerability and love to someone who dashed it to the ground, and now you've become hard, calloused, no longer willing to play fair.

But has this worked for you, or has it merely kept you isolated?

The only way to progress is to leave the pain behind, and the only way to do that is to forgive your enemies.

It's never about letting them off the hook, and it's about not wanting to carry around the burden of their garbage any longer. Forgive them and free your mind.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda